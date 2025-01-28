Two Adults And Child Injured In Russian Shelling Of Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two adults and an 11-year-old child were in Russian shelling.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“An 11-year-old boy, a 54-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman were injured in an enemy attack in the Synelnykove district,” he wrote.

Lysak noted that all were hospitalized. Doctors assessed the condition of the wounded as moderate.

As for the damage, the investigation is ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 27, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging a number of civilian objects.