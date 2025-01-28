Enemy Attacks Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones And Artillery, Damaging Dozens Of Houses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two private houses were destroyed in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of a Russian strike, and 13 more were damaged.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“In the Synelnykove district, 13 private houses were damaged as a result of an enemy strike that occurred this afternoon. Two more were destroyed,” he wrote.

Lysak reminded that three people were as a result of the strike. According to the updated information, the injured boy is 12 years old. His shin was injured.

“A man has an eye injury, a woman has a head injury. They are receiving the necessary medical care,” said the head of the RMA.

He also said that in the evening the occupiers also attacked the area with a kamikaze drone. Three private houses, outbuildings and a car were damaged.

During the day, Russians shelled Nikopol district with heavy artillery, hit it with kamikaze drones and dropped ammunition from UAVs. Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Myrivsk and Marhanets communities were affected. A private house was damaged. People survived, Lysak informed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 54-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman were injured in Synelnykove district as a result of a Russian strike, in addition to a child. Doctors assess the condition of the wounded as moderate.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk RMA