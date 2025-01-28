Corruption Unveiled: Khyber Police Officers Accused Of Aiding Drug Smuggling

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Khyber District, Pakistan – Rather than curbing drug trafficking, some officers in Khyber district have allegedly become facilitators for drug smugglers. Reports reveal alarming misconduct, including altering quantities of confiscated drugs like heroin, ice (methamphetamine), and hashish during police operations. In a recent development, the District Police Officer (DPO) suspended two police officials after laboratory tests revealed the seized drugs were falsified or misreported.

The suspended officers, working as part of a gang, have been accused of staging fake operations against smugglers to seize large quantities of drugs, which are then sold for hefty sums. Additionally, credible sources have alleged that some officers accept bribes to release arrested smugglers, sparking public outrage.

Former DPO Saleem Abbas Kalachi had taken strict measures against officers collaborating with smugglers. Under his tenure, dozens of policemen, including Station House Officers (SHOs), were dismissed over allegations of facilitating drug traffickers. However, the reinstatement of dismissed officers, now allegedly operating in gangs, has worsened the situation.

In a recent incident, Additional SHO Jamrud, Majid Khan, and Assistant In-charge of Takhta Baig Check Post, Bakht Munir, were dismissed for falsely reporting the seizure of 25 kilograms of heroin. Subsequent lab analysis revealed the reported substance was not heroin. This triggered an inquiry against the officers, leading to their suspension.

In another case, police in Jamrud's Ali Masjid area reportedly seized six kilograms of ice from a car's hidden compartments but only recorded three kilograms in the official report. The remaining quantity was allegedly sold for millions of rupees.

Sources have revealed that dismissed officers have formed a gang with informants who previously worked with the police. These informants assist in identifying smugglers, but instead of delivering justice, the group either sells confiscated drugs in the market or negotiates hefty bribes to release the offenders. In one recent instance, a dismissed officer, Asif, along with his associates, conducted an unauthorized operation in Sultan Khel, Landi Kotal, seizing 23 kilograms of heroin. Instead of following legal procedures, the gang reportedly extorted PKR 3 million from the driver and allowed the smuggler to go free.

Police sources confirmed these incidents and emphasized ongoing efforts to purge the department of criminal elements. They highlighted that mechanisms are in place to address such misconduct. Former DPO Saleem Abbas Kalachi gained international recognition for his efforts against drug trafficking and corruption within the police. His actions significantly curbed smuggling activities, earning widespread praise.

The resurgence of drug smuggling activities and the involvement of police officers have caused widespread concern among the public. Community leaders have demanded swift and stringent action against corrupt officials to restore public trust and ensure justice. They stressed that effective measures are critical not only to protect society from the menace of drugs but also to preserve Pakistan's reputation on the international stage.

The government is urged to take immediate steps to dismantle these criminal networks and reinforce anti-narcotics efforts to rid the region of this growing menace.