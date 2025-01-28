India Summons Sri Lankan Envoy To Protest Firing On Fishermen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- Indian authorities summoned on Tuesday Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi to protest firing on Indian fishermen.

The Indian of External Affairs said in a statement that Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was lodged over the incident of firing on Indian fishermen.

"An incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen in the proximity of Delft Island was reported in the early hours of this morning. Out of the 13 fishermen who were on board the fishing vessel, two have sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital. Three other fishermen received minor injuries and have been treated for the same," the statement noted.

"Our High Commission in Colombo has also raised the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sri Lankan government," it added.

India emphasized the need to treat issues pertaining to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner, keeping in mind livelihood concerns. It asked to follow the existing understandings between the two countries and rejected use of force under any circumstances whatsoever. (end)

