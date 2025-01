Biomednewsbreaks - Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) Ends SEPA Agreement Following Successful Fundraising

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted antitumor virotherapies, reported a cash balance of approximately $9.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, and announced the termination of its Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA) with YA II PN, Ltd., effective Jan. 23, 2025. Calidi secured $9.5 million in gross proceeds in late 2024 through public offerings, $2.0 million from warrant exercises, and $3.1 million via its At-The-Market Offering Agreement (“ATM”), alongside $4.25 million raised in January 2025. CEO Allan Camaisa emphasized the move as a strategic step to enhance shareholder value and focus on advancing its clinical goals. The company recently received FDA clearance for a Northwestern University-led Phase 1b/2 trial of CLD-101 for high-grade gliomas and will present its RTNova platform at the AACR Annual Meeting in April 2025.

To view the full press release, visit:

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics specializes in proprietary technology that empowers the immune system to combat cancer. The company's novel stem cell-based platforms utilize potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi's clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi's preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN