Sunny Kaushal Wraps Up His Upcoming Detective Comedy Film

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Sunny Kaushal, who was last seen in the streaming thriller 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', has wrapped up the filming of his upcoming yet-to-be-titled movie.

The is a quirky detective comedy. Several videos of him from the film sets have gone on the internet for the right reasons. The videos showcase him cutting a cake with the film's cast and crew, including Kunal Roy Kapur and Ashish Verma, and grooving to 'Tauba Tauba' track. The details of the film with regards to its premise, plot and the title are currently under the wraps, excitement is sky-high to witness him essay another striking role.

There have been speculations on the internet that the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Nimrat Kaur and Medha Shankr. Amid rumours and speculations, it is important to note that the actor hasn't made any official announcement yet. However, his fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement.

Sunny Kaushal was last seen in the murder mystery 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'. As Abhimanyu Dinesh Pandit, the actor kept the audiences on the edge of their seats and received immense praise for pulling off the grey character with ease.

Sunny is the younger brother of Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, and has worked as an assistant director on films like 'My Friend Pinto' and 'Gunday'. He made his acting debut in the comedy-drama 'Sunshine Music Tours and Travels', and gained recognition for his supporting part in the sports biopic 'Gold'. The film, directed by Reema Kagti, was based on the national hockey team's title at the 1948 Summer Olympics. He portrayed the role of Himmat Singh in the film.

He has since starred in the streaming series 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye' and films like 'Shiddat', 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' and 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'.