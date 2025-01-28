Gordon Brothers Announces Rare Opportunity to Acquire Flat & Long Steel Production Plant

(MENAFN- IHC) Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has been appointed as the exclusive selling agent for a never-utilized two million tonnes-per-annum (TPA) flat and long steel production plant.



This rare opportunity comes from one of the largest and most reputed steel manufacturers in the GCC, offering buyers a chance to fast-track their entry or expansion into the growing market for high-quality steel products.



Originally purchased in 2007 from POSCO to enhance the seller's capacity, the plant assets include 10,200 cases weighing over 53,000 tons. Delayed by the 2008 financial crisis and further postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the equipment has remained unused, crated and stored according to OEM recommendations. With market conditions stabilizing, the owners have opted not to proceed with their initial expansion plans, making this advanced, near-complete steel production setup available for sale.



“This is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to fast track the setup or diversification of a small-to medium-sized steel production plant," said Nicholas Schofield, Senior Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. “With this unutilized flat rolling steel output module, buyers can quickly enter the rolled steel market while avoiding the lengthy lead times and risks associated with commissioning new equipment. The equipment is upgradeable with modern electronics, ensuring this package meets current production standards and offers the buyer long-term value.”



The plant is suited for steel producers and large-scale manufacturers aiming to accelerate their diversification plans and meet the growing demand for high-quality steel across various sectors. The plant's potential outputs include hot-rolled coils, cold-rolled sheets, steel rods, structural beams and rebar, catering to industries such as automotive, construction, infrastructure and manufacturing. With the capacity to deliver a wide variety of products, this facility can help purchasers rapidly diversify and enhance their supply chain capabilities while remaining cost effective in competitive international markets.



“We have already received strong interest from buyers and been impressed by the level of interest globally,” said Phillip Weston, Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. “This is the final chance for an enterprising steel mill owner to secure a near-complete, unused package of equipment ideal for tapping into the growing demand for flat rolling steel.”



The available assets include:

● STS 4-strand billet caster (2008)

● Rokop 5-strand billet caster (1995)

● Mannesmann DEMAG 2-strand thin slab caster (1998)

● Mitsubishi 5-stand 4-high hot strip mill (1998)

● UBE Industries 700,000 TPA hot skin-pass mill (1998)

● 3 Inductotherm 30T induction furnace (2008)

● 2 VAI Fuchs 80T electric arc furnace (2000)

● Nippon Steel Corporation 150T ladle refining furnace (1998)

● 6 Wärtsilä 10.51 MW diesel generator sets (1997)

● 5 Sulzer 10.56 MW diesel generator sets (1994)

● 10 overhead cranes by Hyundai, Samjung and Bando ranging from 12T – 110T



Interested parties are invited to submit an offer for the plant in its entirety or bids for individual assets on the Gordon Brothers’ website.



Gordon Brothers leverages decades of experience buying, selling, operating and valuing assets in the industrial economy across Australia, Brazil, Canada, the U.K., Europe, Japan and the U.S.







MENAFN28012025003331011284ID1109137405