Game-Changer: Bein Sports To Broadcast All 18 Champions League Matches Simultaneously

Doha, Qatar: beIN Sports, the leading Sports in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), will make history tomorrow night when it simultaneously broadcasts all 18 matches live and exclusive as part of its extensive coverage plans for the climactic final round of the reimagined competition's 36-team League Phase. In an extraordinary display of innovation and dedication to the beautiful game, beIN will broadcast every match across an unprecedented 23 channels.

All 18 matches are scheduled to get underway at 23:00 MECCA and beIN is adding six new beIN Sports XTRA channels to complement its extensive bouquet and ensure live access to every game. With 22 channels, commentary in Arabic, English, and French, on-the-ground reporters at every stadium, and special reports, news, highlights, and pre and post-match coverage on beIN Sports NEWS from 22:00 to 02:00 MECCA, the broadcaster's UEFA Champions League coverage is unrivalled globally.

The only broadcaster in the world to offer such comprehensive programming, beIN is the indisputable home of Europe's most prestigious football competition. As ever, beIN's studio coverage will feature a host of renowned regional and international analysts and pundits across three languages. This is not just another round of European action, but instead represents a revolution in how fans experience the pinnacle of continental club football. beIN Sports XTRA 9 will offer a“multiplex” service, whereby all 18 games will be broadcast on one screen accompanied by an as-it-stands live league table.

Following last week's penultimate round of matches, some of the biggest clubs on the planet face a final League Phase match with everything still to play for. Can Real Madrid, who travel to Brest, and Bayern Munich, who host Slovan Bratislava, avoid the need for a playoff? Will Paris St Germain, up against Stuttgart, be seeded or unseeded for the knock-out stages? Will a win for Manchester City, languishing in 25th place and set to face Club Brugge, be enough to avoid elimination?

The format of the UEFA Champions League was revamped this season, marking the most significant overhaul of the competition structure since 2003-04. The teams who finish in the top eight during the league phase progress directly to the last 16, while those who finish outside the top eight but inside the top 24 play a two-legged playoff next month to reach the last 16. The teams who finish 25th or lower are eliminated from European competition. Real Madrid are the reigning champions.