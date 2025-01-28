Compliancy Group Hosts Annual Data Breaches And Fines Webinar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

2024 marked another record-breaking year for healthcare data breaches and fines. The Department of and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) resolved 15 cases involving potential HIPAA violations, resulting in millions of dollars in settlements. Meanwhile, more than 269 million patients were affected by large-scale breaches, highlighting the growing need for robust data protection measures. The Department of Justice (DOJ) also recovered $1.67 billion from healthcare organizations for alleged False Claims Act (FCA) violations, reinforcing the financial and reputational risks tied to non-compliance.

This webinar will dive into some of the most notable breaches and settlements of 2024, providing a detailed analysis of what went wrong and how these issues could have been avoided. Attendees will gain expert insights and actionable tips to:



Strengthen their data security and privacy practices.

Mitigate the risk of HIPAA and FCA violations. Enhance organizational compliance protocols to avoid costly penalties.

"Compliance isn't just about avoiding fines-it's about protecting your patients and the reputation of your business," said Liam Degnan, Director of Solution Engineering at Compliancy Group. "Our annual webinar equips healthcare professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the ever-changing regulatory landscape and build a culture of compliance."

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group is the leading all-in-one healthcare compliance solution. Our intuitive software simplifies regulatory complexities, helping thousands of organizations confidently track and manage compliance. With a 100% audit pass rate, we deliver real, measurable outcomes so you can focus on what matters most-providing exceptional care. Safeguard your organization with Compliancy Group, the proven path to compliance.

