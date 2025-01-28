Pure Health Holding acquires 60 percent stake in Hellenic Healthcare Group

(MENAFN) Pure Health Holding, a healthcare giant based in Abu Dhabi and the largest in the Middle East, has announced an agreement to acquire a 60 percent stake in Hellenic Healthcare Group. The transaction, valued at USD2.3 billion, marks a significant move for Pure Health as it expands its presence in the international healthcare sector. Hellenic Healthcare Group is the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus, making this a strategic addition to Pure Health’s growing portfolio.



Hellenic Healthcare Group is currently majority-owned by CVC Capital Partners, which holds a 90 percent stake, while the group’s founder retains a 10 percent stake. As part of the agreement, Pure Health will purchase 60 percent of the company, leaving CVC Capital Partners with a 35 percent share and the founder with the remaining 5 percent. This structure ensures that the original stakeholders continue to play a role in the company’s operations.



Hellenic Healthcare Group has established itself as a prominent healthcare provider in Europe, particularly in Greece and Cyprus. The organization operates a network of 10 hospitals and 16 diagnostic centers, offering a wide range of advanced medical services. With a total capacity of over 1,600 beds, the group caters to a significant portion of the region’s healthcare needs.



The healthcare group serves approximately 1.4 million patients annually, supported by a workforce of more than 6,700 healthcare professionals. Its extensive network and high standards of medical care have solidified its reputation as a leader in the European healthcare industry, making it an attractive acquisition for Pure Health as it seeks to broaden its reach and impact.

