Pure Health Holding acquires 60 percent stake in Hellenic Healthcare Group
Date
1/28/2025 2:06:28 AM
(MENAFN) Pure Health Holding, a healthcare giant based in Abu Dhabi and the largest in the Middle East, has announced an agreement to acquire a 60 percent stake in Hellenic Healthcare Group. The transaction, valued at USD2.3 billion, marks a significant move for Pure Health as it expands its presence in the international healthcare sector. Hellenic Healthcare Group is the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus, making this Acquisition a strategic addition to Pure Health’s growing portfolio.
Hellenic Healthcare Group is currently majority-owned by CVC Capital Partners, which holds a 90 percent stake, while the group’s founder retains a 10 percent stake. As part of the agreement, Pure Health will purchase 60 percent of the company, leaving CVC Capital Partners with a 35 percent share and the founder with the remaining 5 percent. This structure ensures that the original stakeholders continue to play a role in the company’s operations.
Hellenic Healthcare Group has established itself as a prominent healthcare provider in Europe, particularly in Greece and Cyprus. The organization operates a network of 10 hospitals and 16 diagnostic centers, offering a wide range of advanced medical services. With a total capacity of over 1,600 beds, the group caters to a significant portion of the region’s healthcare needs.
The healthcare group serves approximately 1.4 million patients annually, supported by a workforce of more than 6,700 healthcare professionals. Its extensive network and high standards of medical care have solidified its reputation as a leader in the European healthcare industry, making it an attractive acquisition for Pure Health as it seeks to broaden its reach and impact.
MENAFN28012025000045015839ID1109136103
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.