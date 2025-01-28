27 Test Positive For Jaundice In South Kashmir's Anantnag

An official said that screening process is underway and so far 27 mostly children have been tested positive for jaundice in the area.

He said that medical teams along with Asha workers have been carrying out door to door awareness campaign to educate people how to keep themselves safe.“The situation is under control as all patients are stable and recovering well,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Meanwhile, local residents alleged that contaminated water is the main reason behind the outbreak with officials stating that water samples have already been taken, and the report is yet to come.

