Nasdaq Suggests In-Kind Redemption Feature For Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF

(MENAFN- Breaking) Nasdaq has put forth a revolutionary proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), aimed at reshaping the operational landscape of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This initiative, largely centered on BlackRock's iShares Trust (IBIT), aims to introduce“in-kind” bitcoin redemptions, presenting a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to the existing cash redemption process.

Understanding In-Kind Redemptions

In this proposed framework, authorized participants (APs) – key institutional entities responsible for creating and redeeming shares – would have the option to swap ETF shares directly for bitcoin instead of cash. This advancement eliminates the necessity of liquidating bitcoin to produce cash for redemptions, thereby simplifying the entire process and reducing operational expenses.

While this redemption option is exclusively available for institutional participants rather than retail investors, analysts believe that the increased efficiency could have a ripple effect, benefiting everyday investors. By minimizing operational complexities, in-kind redemptions are likely to make Bitcoin ETFs more accessible and cost-effective for all market players.

Related: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Anticipates $700K Bitcoin Price Amid Inflation Concerns

Rationale Behind the Proposal

The cash redemption model, introduced in January 2024 when the SEC greenlit spot Bitcoin ETFs, was designed to prevent financial institutions and brokers from handling bitcoin transactions directly. This strategy focused on regulatory clarity during the early stages of Bitcoin ETFs.

However, the rapid emergence of the Bitcoin ETF market has opened up opportunities for enhancing its framework. With more refined regulations and a developing digital asset ecosystem, Nasdaq and BlackRock envision a pathway to implement a more efficient in-kind redemption system.



Streamlines the redemption process by reducing the number of necessary steps. Minimizes operational costs and time associated with ETF management.

By bypassing the sale of bitcoin , capital gains distributions are minimized, enhancing tax efficiency for institutional investors.

Reduces the selling pressure on bitcoin during redemption periods, which could help stabilize its price.

Advantages of In-Kind RedemptionsCurrent Regulatory and Market Landscape

Nasdaq 's proposal aligns with noteworthy regulatory shifts under the pro-Bitcoin Trump administration. Changes such as the revocation of Staff Accounting Bulletin 121 (SAB 121) have opened the door for broader cryptocurrency adoption. The elimination of SAB 121 removed previous obstacles that deterred banks from providing cryptocurrency custody services, fostering a conducive environment for innovations like Nasdaq 's in-kind redemption model.

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF: A Market Pioneer

Since its inception in 2024, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETF has set the standard in the market, attracting over $60 billion in inflows. The fund's consistent growth showcases a strong appetite for Bitcoin investment products among institutions. Innovations such as Nasdaq 's in-kind redemption model could further enhance the attractiveness of IBIT for institutional stakeholders.

Inflow Trends for BlackRock's IBIT Since Launch. Source: Bitcoin Magazine Pro. View Live Chart 🔍

Observe the steady upward trajectory indicated by consistent green candles, reflecting robust and sustained inflows.

Related: What Bitcoin Price History Indicates for February 2025

Final Thoughts

Nasdaq 's initiative to implement in-kind redemptions for BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF marks a crucial development for the Bitcoin ETF landscape. By streamlining the redemption process, enhancing tax efficiency, and alleviating sell pressure on bitcoin , this model stands to amplify the attractiveness and performance of Bitcoin ETFs for institutional investors.

As the Bitcoin ETF sector evolves and regulatory backing strengthens, such innovations are likely to spur further acceptance. Should Nasdaq 's proposal gain approval, it may represent a significant advancement, reinforcing Bitcoin ETFs as a fundamental element of institutional digital asset investment while indirectly benefiting retail participants.

With a supportive regulatory environment and mounting institutional enthusiasm, the outlook for Bitcoin ETFs appears exceptionally promising.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.