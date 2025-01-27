War In Ukraine Not To Become Normalized: PACE President Outlines Key Tasks For Winter Session

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Theodoros Roumpoulos, whose mandate was extended for the current year, stated that the war in Ukraine will remain a priority issue for the Assembly, which will do everything to ensure the war "does not become normalized."

He made this statement during his speech at the opening of the PACE winter session on Monday, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

Mr Rousopoulos referred to the tireless work of the Assembly to ensure that the war in Ukraine“does not become normalized and that our Assembly remains focused and decisive.”

He added that the agenda of each PACE session included debates on various aspects of the war, which ended with the adoption of significant resolutions.

"Support for Ukraine and cooperation with international actors to restore peace and justice remains my primary commitment," said the Greek politician.

He also mentioned the so-called "elections" held in Belarus on January 26.

“We will discuss this matter later this week – and it is indeed very symbolic that these bogus elections coincide with the first ever participation of the delegation of the Belarusian opposition in the work of our Assembly. I wish to welcome them and stress that their presence in our Hemicycle is an important signal we send to the people of Belarus that Europe has not forgotten them,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, Roumpoulos' mandate as PACE President was extended for the year 2025 without a vote, by agreement of the political group leaders and with the support of a petition signed by deputies.

As a reminder, Theodoros Roumpoulos took the helm of PACE in January 2024.

As reported earlier, on the opening day of the PACE winter plenary session, delegates challenged the credentials of the Georgian delegation. As a result, on Wednesday, after receiving conclusions from the relevant committees, the Assembly may either not ratify the credentials at all or ratify them partially.