Business Ombudsman Outlines Ways To Overcome Corruption At Customs

Business Ombudsman of Ukraine Roman Waschuk said this in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“First, we need permanent leadership. Secondly, we must increase the salaries of customs officers, which may be unpleasant for citizens to hear. A person who lives on $500 a month cannot work with a flow of tens of millions of dollars. A person should be afraid of [losing] job. This concern is not only related to possible persecution by law enforcers, but also personal issues such as loss of income, welfare, and pension benefits. There are many temptations, but a balance must be found," Waschuk stated.

The business ombudsman also emphasized that the level of corruption at customs has remained high in Ukraine for years.

"We have to look at the findings of the NACP's research on this issue. We do not look at it from this angle. However, of course, the situation of the gap between the official welfare of customs officers and temptations has been a problem for a long time,” said Waschuk.

As Ukrinform reported, in later December 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation establishing the position of government commissioner for customs reform and appointed Ukrposhta CEO Igor Smelyansky to this position.

On January 24, the Prosecutor General's Office served a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment to a former Lviv customs officer who acquired unjustified assets worth over UAH 12 million.

On January 14, the Security Service of Ukraine exposed the acting deputy head of the customs clearance department of one of the Odesa customs posts on organizing a corruption scheme during customs control.