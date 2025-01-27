Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Achieves Record Growth And Industry Recognition In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Nation's Leading IV Drip Therapy Franchise Celebrates Record-Breaking Success and Expands Its Reach

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, the nation's leading IV drip therapy franchise, is thrilled to announce a historic year in 2024, marked by major milestones and accomplishments. Over the past year, Prime IV opened 55 new locations, including debuts into South Dakota, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Missouri, Iowa, and Alabama, for a total of 155 operating clinics. The company awarded 70 franchise agreements, bringing the total locations sold to 300 across 45 U.S. states, strengthening Prime IV's position as a trusted national leader in health and wellness. Notably, Prime IV more than doubled its revenue in 2024, achieving remarkable profitability in unit economics despite opening only a third of the total spas currently in operation.

"2024 was a massive year for Prime IV, as we expanded our footprint and solidified our reputation as a leader in IV drip therapy and wellness," said CEO of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, Amy Neary. "Our commitment to providing high-quality wellness services and exceptional experiences has driven our growth and inspired our success. We could not be prouder of what our team and owners have accomplished this past year. As we progress further, we remain dedicated to innovation, quality, and supporting our franchise partners in delivering excellent care to their communities."

Prime IV Recognized as a Leader in Wellness & Franchising

Prime IV received recognition from industry leaders and customers alike, emphasizing the brand's commitment to excellence and innovation in the wellness space. The brand received a total of 12 awards and rankings in 2024, including:



Ranked #389 overall in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and:



#1 in the IV Therapy Category



#17 Top New & Emerging Franchises

#132 Fastest Growing Franchise

Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

#875 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

Best in Business 2024 by Inc. Magazine

Top Franchise Culture by Franchise Business Review's Culture100 Awards

Amy Neary recognized as one of the 50 Athletech News Power Players 2024

Most Innovative Franchises 2024 by Franchise Business Review

Amy Neary named to Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder (WoW) 2024 Issue Top Franchise for Veterans 2024 by Franchise Business Review

Driving Innovation & Growth in 2025

The wellness brand's achievements in 2024 also included key leadership appointments, with Jeff Pennell joining Prime IV as President and Chief Operating Officer to reinforce franchisee support and accelerate growth. Andrea Mowes was appointed to Clinical Manager to maintain focus on medical training standards across the brand's more than 155 locations.

"Joining Prime IV during such an exciting period of growth has been a remarkable experience," remarked Pennel. "I'm optimistic about the opportunities ahead and look forward to working with our talented team to make Prime IV the gold standard in wellness and IV drip therapy."

Looking ahead to 2025, Prime IV plans to build on its momentum.



Targeting strategic new markets across the country to broaden its national footprint.

Aiming to have 225 open spas and 350 total locations sold by year-end.

Optimizing existing treatments and testing new, cutting-edge services to elevate client wellness. Doubling the size of its Business Success team to provide enhanced support to franchise partners, ensuring operational success and maximizing profitability across all locations.

Those wanting to connect with the Prime IV team to further explore the brand's franchise opportunity are encouraged to email [email protected] or visit href="" rel="nofollow" primeivhydratio for more information.

About Prime IV Hydration & Wellness

Founded in 2017 by industry visionary Amy Neary, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness is a premier, award-winning franchise that has garnered national recognition for its excellence in the health & wellness industry. Prime IV was ranked #1 in the IV Therapy Category and recognized as the Best of the Best Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 in 2024 and 2025. Additionally, Prime IV earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, ranking #875 among the fastest-growing private companies in America in 2024. Prime IV offers a wide array of premium wellness services, including intravenous (IV) therapy treatments, micronutrient injections, NAD+ treatments, and rapid weight loss solutions. Known for its commitment to personalized wellness, Prime IV specializes in crafting customized wellness plans that align with each client's unique health goals, making it a trusted national leader in boosting immunity, enhancing cellular healing, promoting anti-aging, and improving overall health and vitality. With over 155 locations nationwide, Prime IV provides a serene and comfortable setting for clients to experience the latest advancements in wellness therapy, ensuring a transformative and effective wellness journey for all.

SOURCE Prime IV Hydration & Wellness

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED