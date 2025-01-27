Fetch To Make Big Game Advertising Debut With The Big Reward Giving Away $1.2 Million To Fans Following Final Two-Minute Warning

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Download the Fetch app and tune into the fourth quarter during the February 9th game for the chance to win

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , America's Rewards App, will host the ultimate game-changing moment during Football's Favorite Sunday: a $1.2 million sweepstakes that will kick off following the brand's inaugural Big Game advertisement, titled "The Big Reward." After the fourth quarter two-minute warning, Fetch will give away $10,000 to 120 winners – one for every second of the remaining 2 minutes of regulation game time – revealed in a first-of-its-kind livestream in the Fetch app. This will be the biggest livestream giveaway associated with an official Big Game advertisement ever.

"The Big Reward" is slated as the last official advertisement on Game Day and will feature Fetch Founder and CEO Wes Schroll as he explains how America's Rewards App gives consumers something to celebrate every day. The 30-second spot, developed by an in-house creative team, will air in the final quarter of Football's Biggest Night, placing the brand front and center for millions of households nationwide.

"A decade ago, Fetch was built on the belief that earning rewards should be effortless and accessible for everyone," said Schroll. "This moment is about bringing that mission to life-in the biggest possible way, on the biggest possible stage. What started as a grocery rewards app has evolved into the world's first rewards-for- (virtually) -everything app. Fetch has the power to transform how consumers interact with brands and redefine advertising by creating value for both."

How to Win Big

To enter the sweepstakes, fans can follow these easy steps:

Entrants are encouraged to download Fetch for iOS or Android before the game.Fans should keep an eye out for "The Big Reward" after the fourth quarter two-minute warning of the February 9 game. Wes will alert fans when to launch the app for their chance to win.When prompted, simply open the Fetch app to enter the sweepstakes.Winners will be announced live by Wes in an in-app livestream following the Big Game's final two-minute warning.

Fetch is teaming up with leading marketing and technology services company Monks to execute the in-app livestream.

"We're excited to partner with Fetch to deliver this groundbreaking live broadcast during the most-watched event of the year," said Monks Co-Founder Wesley ter Haar. "Our software-defined production capabilities are pushing the boundaries for second-screen engagement. This collaboration is a testament to how technology and creativity can create unforgettable experiences for audiences and brands on such a massive stage."

A Win-Win for Brands and Consumers

Fetch's business model is rooted in rewarding consumers every time they shop or engage with brands on the platform, creating a cycle that drives loyalty and provides actionable insights for brands. By infusing this philosophy into its Big Game strategy, Fetch hopes to elevate awareness of its platform while driving measurable results for its partners.

The brand stands out in a crowded advertising landscape by making its ad experience interactive and rewarding in real-time. Fetch aims to make a bold statement, demonstrating the brand's commitment to empowering consumers.

About Fetch

Fetch, America's Rewards App, empowers consumers to live rewarded and helps brands create lifelong customers through the power of Fetch Points. Designed to acquire and retain consumers, Fetch has unparalleled visibility into what people buy, capturing more than $179 billion worth of transactions annually using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. To-date, users have submitted more than 5 billion receipts and earned more than $1 billion in Fetch Points. The app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play Store and has more than 5 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

