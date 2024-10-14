Anthony Crowder Of Diamond Safety Training Joins Expert Panel At ASSP Safety Conference In Denver: Addressing Emergent Issues

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Anthony Crowder, a leading expert in safety and risk management, recently joined an expert panel at the ASSP Safety in Denver to discuss emergent issues in safety. During the panel, Mr. Crowder highlighted the transformative role of wearable in reducing workplace injuries. He shared insights on how advanced wearables, like exoskeletons and sensor-based devices.



Anthony Crowder, a leading figure in AI Safety, Wearable Coaching, and Environmental & Safety (EHS), delivered a significant presentation at the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Construction Safety Forum, held from August 5-9, 2024. The forum, known for gathering EHS professionals to address critical issues in the construction industry-one of the most hazardous sectors in the U.S.-served as a platform for Crowder to showcase the transformative potential of wearable technology.



On August 8, 2024, Crowder spoke to an audience of over 150 industry professionals, emphasizing the impact of wearable technology on safety in construction. His presentation underscored how these innovative tools can significantly reduce injury rates, lower workers' compensation claims, mitigate ergonomic injuries, and boost overall productivity.



“Wearable technology is changing the way we ensure worker safety in construction,” Crowder stated.“These devices provide real-time data, monitor movements, and alert workers to potential dangers, which is crucial for creating safer job sites.”



The forum featured a panel of experts led by Randall C. Butler of Consumer Energy as the moderator, including Scott Mims of the Nox Group, LaRhonda Julien of Georgia Transmission Corporation, Dr. Zhenyu Zhang of Texas A&M University, and Anthony Crowder of Diamond Safety Training. They discussed essential topics such as regulatory updates, risk management, and the integration of new technologies in safety practices. Crowder's contributions were particularly impactful, offering practical solutions to the evolving challenges within the construction industry. He highlighted the necessity for agility and innovation in safety management as the industry continues to evolve.



Crowder's presentation also stressed the importance of ongoing improvement and adaptation in safety strategies. His compelling argument for the widespread adoption of wearable technology is anticipated to shape the future of safety practices in construction, influencing both industry standards and individual company policies.



For more information about Anthony Crowder and his expertise in safety consulting, please visit



Contact: Diamond Safety & Training

Phone: 888-339-8118

Email: ...



Company :-Diamond Safety Training Llc

User :- Anthony Crowder

Email :-...

Mobile:- 9015686228

Url :-