Anthony Crowder Of Diamond Safety Training Joins Expert Panel At ASSP Safety Conference In Denver: Addressing Emergent Issues
Date
10/14/2024 9:12:45 AM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
Anthony Crowder, a leading expert in safety and risk management, recently joined an expert panel at the ASSP Safety conference in Denver to discuss emergent issues in construction safety. During the panel, Mr. Crowder highlighted the transformative role of wearable technology in reducing workplace injuries. He shared insights on how advanced wearables, like exoskeletons and sensor-based devices.
Anthony Crowder, a leading figure in AI Safety, Wearable Technology Coaching, and Environmental health & Safety (EHS), delivered a significant presentation at the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Construction Safety Forum, held from August 5-9, 2024. The forum, known for gathering EHS professionals to address critical issues in the construction industry-one of the most hazardous sectors in the U.S.-served as a platform for Crowder to showcase the transformative potential of wearable technology.
On August 8, 2024, Crowder spoke to an audience of over 150 industry professionals, emphasizing the impact of wearable technology on safety in construction. His presentation underscored how these innovative tools can significantly reduce injury rates, lower workers' compensation claims, mitigate ergonomic injuries, and boost overall productivity.
“Wearable technology is changing the way we ensure worker safety in construction,” Crowder stated.“These devices provide real-time data, monitor movements, and alert workers to potential dangers, which is crucial for creating safer job sites.”
The forum featured a panel of experts led by Randall C. Butler of Consumer Energy as the moderator, including Scott Mims of the Nox Group, LaRhonda Julien of Georgia Transmission Corporation, Dr. Zhenyu Zhang of Texas A&M University, and Anthony Crowder of Diamond Safety Training. They discussed essential topics such as regulatory updates, risk management, and the integration of new technologies in safety practices. Crowder's contributions were particularly impactful, offering practical solutions to the evolving challenges within the construction industry. He highlighted the necessity for agility and innovation in safety management as the industry continues to evolve.
Crowder's presentation also stressed the importance of ongoing improvement and adaptation in safety strategies. His compelling argument for the widespread adoption of wearable technology is anticipated to shape the future of safety practices in construction, influencing both industry standards and individual company policies.
For more information about Anthony Crowder and his expertise in safety consulting, please visit
Contact: Diamond Safety & Training
Phone: 888-339-8118
Email: ...
Company :-Diamond Safety Training Llc
User :- Anthony Crowder
Email :-...
Mobile:- 9015686228
Url :-
MENAFN14102024003198003206ID1108776516
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.