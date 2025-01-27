Fintech Unicorn Papaya Global Reimagines The Future Of Workforce Payments With Super Bowl Ad

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This year's Super Bowl ad from Papaya Global illustrates the relentless 'workmares' finance teams face and how Papaya's simplifies these complexities - transforming 'how the world gets paid.'

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global , the workforce payroll and payments platform, today announced its second Big Game ad, continuing its tradition of leveraging one of the world's most-watched events to highlight its industry-leading technology. Following the success of last year's Super Bowl ad, which reached 114 million views and tripled traffic to the company's website, Papaya returns with a new, equally bold campaign.

Last year, Papaya made waves as one of the few B2B companies to invest in a consumer-oriented advertising spectacle, using a clever metaphor of chaotic ping-pong to demonstrate how its platform brings order to complex global payroll and payments. This year's ad humorously brings to life the relentless challenges faced by finance teams through the metaphor of a life-size Whac-a-Mole game.

"Our innovative technology solves the complex problem of global payroll and payments, and we bring the same bold, forward-thinking approach to our marketing", says Zvika Liblich, Chief Strategy Officer at Papaya Global. "Our decision to advertise in last year's big game was a huge success, and I'm confident this year's spot will score even bigger."

In 2024, Papaya made its Super Sunday debut with its 30-second "Small balls. Big Game" ad. This year, it brings another game to the field, featuring a CFO's endless professional stresses illustrated through a life-size game of Whac-a-Mole.

Papaya's technology empowers organizations to streamline workforce payments, improve accuracy, and reduce administrative complexity on a global scale. By automating and streamlining the workforce payroll and payments process Papaya gives CFOs, procurement, and payroll professionals full visibility into their global workforce - from onboarding and data input, through payroll processing, to the last mile of global payments.

Papaya's payments technology - powered by Azimo, Papaya's licensed payments arm - enables organizations to make accurate and timely global workforce payments with bank-grade security in 160+ countries. Payouts can be made in 130+ currencies to individual bank accounts, card accounts, and virtual wallets.

The creative team includes McCann Tech, Creative Director is Big Game advertising veteran Alon Seifert, and the spot was directed by Bruce St. Clair.

Get a sneak peek at the 30-second TV spot .

About Papaya Global

Papaya Global is the platform for global workforce, helping the world's leading companies to pay workers compliantly in the local currency of 160+ countries.

After having revolutionized payroll by automating manual processes, Papaya became is now the first SaaS company to offer its own licensed payments platform, in partnership with J.P. Morgan.

With same-day delivery and low, transparent fees, Papaya makes global payments faster, safer, and more efficient*.

Backed by world-leading investors, Papaya Global has raised more than $450M (most recently at a $3.7B valuation).

*Papaya Global's payment services are offered through Azimo, Papaya's licensed payments arm. Azimo is a payment services provider regulated in five Tier-1 jurisdictions. These licenses allow Papaya, together with its partners, to provide workforce payments worldwide. For further information on Azimo's licences worldwide, check our licensing page .

