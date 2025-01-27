Cidaas Applauded By Frost & Sullivan For Its Scalable, Secure, And Comprehensive CIAM Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

cidaas consistently introduces cutting-edge features to enhance its platform, ensuring alignment with its long-term strategy while addressing evolving needs.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the cloud consumer identity and access management (CIAM) industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes cidaas with the 2024 European Company of the Year award. The company is one of the newer entrants in the consumer identity and access management (CIAM) market. The company started by offering its cloud-based, API-centric solution in the DACH region; it has since expanded to establish a presence across Europe. Although it competes globally, it will continue to focus and build on its strong European position. Its success in this region is based on its deep understanding of the CIAM market in Europe and requirements across industry verticals and business segments. As a local provider, its solution ensures GDPR compliance and meets consumer data privacy and security expectations.

cidaas has built on its foundation in CIAM and expanded its portfolio with complementary solutions, such as the cidaas ID validator (a fully automatic digital identity verification solution) and workforce IAM. Based on the standards OAuth2.0, OpenID, and "Everything is an API" architecture, cidaas supports seamless integration and easy scalability to accommodate millions of users. The vendor's ability to scale and offer out-of-the-box capabilities that easily integrate into a workflow allows it to cater to very large and medium-sized firms. The cidaas leadership team maintains a very strong focus on innovation and developing features that fit its long-term plan for the company. Its team size, which increased to 150 employees in 2024 from 35 in 2016, largely comprises technical talent. Meanwhile, its inbound approach to sales and marketing enables it to focus on customer engagement. cidaas helps companies achieve higher conversion rates and significantly reduces registration drop-offs it's with seamless onboarding and intuitive authentication processes. Companies achieve faster time to market with its end-to-end capabilities and ease of implementation.

Deepali Sathe, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "In an industry where many competitors have opted for rapid expansion over profitability, cidaas's commitment to its long-term vision and steady growth is commendable. It has achieved a balance between growth, innovation, and relevance to the industry that will ensure a sustainable competitive advantage."

cidaas's microservices architecture and big data platform present an extremely flexible option that is also easy to integrate with the existing identity stack. Its scalability enables better management during peak periods of activity, such as holidays, product launches, and live games or events. With advanced authentication methods (such as passkeys) and a commitment to constantly invest in innovation, cidaas offers a CIAM option that aligns with its clients' digital transformation initiatives. The value proposition of cidaas's comprehensive CIAM solution resonates with clients because it provides personalized UX, fraud prevention, flexible and scalable modern capabilities, ease of integration, enabling vendor consolidation. It supports clients with timely sales responses, comprehensive training before implementation, help desks, dedicated account managers, and continuous engagement. cidaas has held a growth rate of nearly 100% year-on-year over the last 3 years, which it is poised to maintain due to its presence across all business segments and multiple verticals, entry into new geographic markets, and numerous new features.

"cidaas has emerged as a trusted and reliable partner for more than 250 customers and now manages over a billion identities in an extremely competitive CIAM market. It has been able to achieve a 100% customer retention rate, reflecting the success of its policy of regular updates, proactive communication, and personalized support," added Deepali. With its strong overall performance, cidaas earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 European Company of the Year award in the Cloud CIAM industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

