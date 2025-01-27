Nucor Invites You To Join Its Fourth Quarter Of 2024 Conference Call On The Web

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Nucor's (NYSE: NUE ) fourth quarter release, you are invited to listen to its live call with host Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. This conference call will include a review of Nucor's results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, followed by a question-and-answer session. The event will be available on the internet on January 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

What: Nucor's Fourth Quarter of 2024 Conference Call



When: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 28, 2025



Where: or at



How: Log on to the web at either of the addresses above



Archive: If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the archived call will be available at .





Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; wire and wire mesh; and utility structures. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

