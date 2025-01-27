Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results On Monday, February 10Th
PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD ), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Michael Olosky, Simpson's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Dunn, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" simpsonmf .
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call Details
DATE:
Monday, February 10, 2025
TIME:
2:00 p.m. Pacific Time
4:00 p.m. Central Time
5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
DIAL-IN:
(877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada)
(201) 689-8263 (International)
CONFERENCE ID:
13751061
WEBCAST:
For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 24, 2025, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13751061. The webcast will remain posted on the Investor Relations section of Simpson's website at href="" rel="nofollow" simpsonmf for 90 days.
About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."
CONTACT:
Addo Investor Relations
[email protected]
(310) 829-5400
