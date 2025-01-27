Godrej Enterprises Group Launches 'GEEVEES Awards 2025': A Premier Platform for Architecture and Design Excellence in India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 27 January 2025: The Locks and Architectural Solutions, a business unit of Godrej Enterprises Group, a name synonymous with trust, quality is pleased to announce the launch of the fourth season of the GEEVEES Awards 2025, a platform dedicated to recognizing innovation and excellence in architecture and interior design. The award has been conceived as an extension of the Godrej Value Co-Creators Club (GVCC) that was launched by the brand in 2021. Currently, there are over 2100+ architects who are part of this incentive program.



This year’s awards feature 15 categories, providing a platform to showcase outstanding projects across residential, commercial, institutional, and hospitality spaces. With eligibility limited to completed projects from November 1, 2023, to December 31, 2024, the GEEVEES Awards aim to acknowledge and celebrate the creativity shaping the design industry.

Important Dates to Remember:

• Submission Deadline: January 31, 2025

• Finalists Announcement: February 7, 2025

• Live Jury Presentations: February 13–14, 2025

• Winners Announced: March 8, 2025

The GEEVEES Awards 2025 celebrate visionaries in the design and construction industry who demonstrate creativity, environmental responsibility, and a commitment to enhancing community safety. The theme "Sustainability" reflects the commitment of Locks and Architectural Solutions, a business unit of the Godrej Enterprises Group, to fostering a culture of safety and sustainable practices.



Looking forward to the GEEVEES Awards 2025, Mr. Shyam Motwani, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Locks and Architectural Solutions, part of Godrej Enterprises Group, said, we’re delighted to return with the fourth season of the GEEVEES Awards. This platform is not just a celebration of architectural and design excellence but also a reflection of our deep respect for the creativity and innovation within the fraternity. We are proud to provide a platform that brings together architects and designers, offering them an opportunity to showcase their innovative work across 15 diverse categories. With over 2,100+ architects in our Godrej Value Co-Creators Club and more than 4,000+ entries already submitted; we look forward to seeing more outstanding projects that set new benchmarks in design excellence.”



The distinguished jury for the awards includes some of the most eminent names in the field of architecture and design. The panel features Sonali Bhagwati, Partner at DPA; Ratan Batliboi, Principal Architect at Ratan J. Batliboi Consultants; Dr. Oscar G. Concessao and Dr. Ponni M. Concessao, Principal Architects at Oscar & Ponni Architects; Karl Wadia, Senior Design Principal at Architect Hafeez Contractor; Suchrita Joshi, Senior Architect at Godwin Austen Johnson; Tushar Sogani, Principal Architect & Managing Director at TSDPL; and Abhigyan Neogi, Principal & Founder of Chromed Design Studio, Abin Chaudhuri, Founder & principal, Abin Design Studio, Sarabjit Singh, Principal at Interior Design & Fab Studio, Prasenjit Sanyal, Proprioter at Subhashree Design Cell Rashmi Tiwari, Principal Designer at Tathaastu Interiors, Rahul Tyagi, Managing director at RTA, Sandeep Shikre, Principal Architect at Sandeep Shikre & Associates their collective expertise and vision promises to bring unparalleled insight and fair evaluation.



Entries are open across 15 categories, including Safest Projects and Healthcare for Architecture.



Winners will be recognized during a dedicated award ceremony in March 2025, with their achievements highlighted across various Godrej Locks platforms, further amplifying their impact within the community.



The GEEVEES Awards 2025 invite practicing architects and interior designers to participate, offering an opportunity to present their work to a jury of experienced professionals from India and beyond. This initiative reflects Locks and Architectural Solutions’ commitment to fostering creativity and supporting professionals in the architecture and design fields.







MENAFN27012025005232011781ID1109133399