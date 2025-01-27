Intelligent Apps Market Forecasted To Hit USD 488.54 Billion By 2033 | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global intelligent apps size was valued at USD 40.99 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 53.98 billion in 2025 to USD 488.54 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 31.70% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent apps, or I-apps, leverage artificial intelligence to provide users with personalized, adaptive, and intelligent experiences. By utilizing machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and predictive analytics, these apps enhance their functionality and responsiveness. They analyze both real-time and historical user interactions and other data to deliver tailored experiences, integrating AI components like machine learning, big data analytics, and NLP.

These apps continuously learn from user interactions and data sources, becoming increasingly relevant and useful. Key features of intelligent apps include adaptability, automation, personalization, and prediction. They dynamically adjust their interface and functionality based on user interactions and environments, automate tasks, generate personalized content and recommendations, and predict user needs through predictive analytics.

Market Dynamics

Expansion of smartphones and mobile apps

The global intelligent apps market is significantly driven by the proliferation of smartphones and mobile applications, with approximately 6.8 billion smartphone users worldwide as of 2023. This vast user base, coupled with the rise of mobile apps in sectors like healthcare, finance, and retail, has led to a growing demand for intelligent features that enhance user experience. For instance, mobile banking apps use intelligent algorithms to offer personalized financial advice and detect fraudulent activities. The adoption of 5G technology is expected to further boost the performance of intelligent apps through faster data processing and real-time analytics.

Increasing incorporation of AI and machine learning in applications

However, high implementation costs pose a significant restraint. Developing and integrating AI and ML technologies require substantial investment, which can be challenging for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). A survey by O'Reilly found that 51% of respondents cited cost as a major barrier to AI adoption. Additionally, the need for skilled professionals to develop and maintain these applications further escalates costs. Despite these challenges, the growing integration of AI and ML in applications presents significant opportunities. AI-powered chatbots, for instance, improve customer service efficiency and satisfaction. McKinsey projects that the AI market will add $13 trillion to the global economy by 2030, with companies like Microsoft and Google driving market growth through substantial investments.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global intelligent apps market, driven by major technology companies and early adoption of advanced technologies. The region's strong IT infrastructure and significant investments in AI and machine learning research bolster its position. According to PwC, the U.S. is expected to account for 25% of global AI investments by 2025, with key players like IBM, Google, and Apple driving market growth. The demand for personalized, data-driven solutions in industries such as healthcare, finance, and retail further fuels adoption. Government initiatives like the U.S. National AI Initiative and collaborations between tech companies and academic institutions enhance research capabilities and foster continuous innovation.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the intelligent apps market, driven by rapid digital transformation and substantial AI and ML investments. Countries like China, India, and Japan are leading AI research and development, with AI spending in Asia-Pacific projected to reach $25.5 billion by 2024, according to IDC. The region's expanding smartphone user base and increasing internet penetration boost demand for intelligent applications. Government initiatives, such as India's Digital India campaign and China's AI development plan, promote digitalization and smart city projects, creating a favorable environment for market growth. The adoption of 5G technology further enhances app performance, facilitating real-time data processing and analytics.

Key Highlights



The contextual and relevant result generation and action-oriented results from data analysis by intelligent apps to increase market traction globally.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and restriction regulations, home isolation, and frequent lockdowns by different governments worldwide have provided a specific development due to the need for virtual assistance and a stronghold of the market in the healthcare sector.

North America retains its dominance in the market due to the strong growth in the regional market's healthcare segment, the exhaustive use in maintenance, and task regulation to propel the market growth for intelligent apps.

The market of Asia-Pacific is anticipated to progress with a good pace with enterprises cluster development, a high number of consumers in healthcare sectors coupled by strong consumer dependence on smartphone-operated intelligent apps.

The healthcare segment in intelligent apps is set to register record share across the globe throughout the forecast due to the considerable benefits provided in the maintenance of health monitoring equipment and staff regulation and medicine retention. The growth in the market form B2B and B2C perspectives is anticipated to rank up the growth projections of the intelligent apps market. Further, the strong penetration observed in B2B sales is estimated to cement the market growth in multiple regions.

Competitive Players

IBM (US)Google (US)AWS (US)Microsoft (US)Salesforce (US)Oracle (US)Apple (US)Baidu (China)SAP SE (Germany)ServiceNow (US)Facebook (US)Intel (US)HPE (US)Avaamo (US)ai (US)BigML (US)Sentient Technologies (US)Clarifai (US)CloudMinds (US)Ayasdi (US)Narrative Science (US)AIBrain (US)Dation (US)Arkenea Technologies (US)iCarbonX (US)ai (US)

Recent Developments



June 2024- SingleStore has announced a bi-directional interaction with Apache Iceberg, enabling the creation of intelligent apps on data lakehouses. This integration allows users to transact, analyze, and contextualize data in real time. May 2024- FinTech Studios Inc. has introduced Apollo PRO and RegLens PRO, which are highly advanced generative AI apps for enterprise search, market intelligence, and regulatory intelligence. These apps feature a "conversational chat" interface and contextually relevant "suggested prompts". They are seamlessly integrated with numerous authoritative sources of web and enterprise content.

Segmentation

By Type



Consumer Apps Enterprise Apps

By Providers



Infrastructure

Data Collection and Preparation Machine Intelligence

By Services



Professional Services Managed Services

By Store Type



Google Play

Apple App Store Others

By Deployment



Cloud On-Premises

By Vertical



BFSI

Telecom

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

