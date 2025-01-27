HIL 2024-25: Team That Defends The Best Will Make It To Final, Says Floris Wortelboer

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) As the men's Hockey India League (HIL) is reaching its business end, the battle for the top four spots has intensified. The top five teams are only separated by three points in the standings, living to the expectations of the much-anticipated return of the tournament. Paris medallist and UP Rudras midfielder Floris Wortelboer feels that the intensity of the matches is making it more interesting adding that the team who defends well will make it to the final.

"Yeah, it's good so far. It's a great experience. I'm in India now for one month and I'm really enjoying it. A really nice team. A good mix between foreign players and Indian players. So, yeah, I'm enjoying it. And now the most exciting matches will come in the coming weeks," Wortelboer told IANS. "We started the tournament quite well. We won two games and then we lost a few. Of course, they were not our best games, but in the end, we won two times against Gunaseka. We really needed that win," he added reflecting on their 2-0 win against Team Gonasika.

The Dutch midfielder is happy to see the intense battle between teams for the top four spots in the standings. "Yeah, I think that's a good part of the competition. We are fighting with five other teams for four spots in the top four. You have to be sharp in every game. For example, if we lose two times, we are not in the top four.

"If we maybe win one time, we make it to the top four. Because it's so close, I think it's also good for the competition. It's better than when there's a top four already named after a few games. I think it's also exciting for the people watching. I think it's nice," he said.

When asked about the squad combination of UP Rudras, Wortelboer said, "I think we have quite a nice group. We have young talented players. We have more experienced players. We have eight foreign players, from New Zealand, England, and Spain. I think it's also nice to mix up all the coaches. We also have a Dutch coach and trainers. We really try to connect with each other also when we are not on the pitch in a hotel, for example. We all have one goal, and that's winning the league. We really try to connect and improve our play."

Wortelboer, who has scored one goal in nine matches for UP Rudras, revealed how he shares his knowledge with Indian youngsters on the field. "It happened in the beginning, and I think now it's more normal for the younger Indian players. I think they really want to learn, and they really want to play for the national team of India, so they have to improve. They have to learn a lot. They are really good with the ball. Their skills are amazing, but they can learn a lot in defensive play. We really try to help them and try to push them to a higher level, especially without the ball," he said.

"For example, during games, they really like to attack, but it starts with defending. It's not that they always come to you, but we really try to help them and improve their way of play," the midfielder added.

Wortelboer emphasised that the HIL experience will help young and upcoming players improve their skills and make a case for national selection. "I think there are a few guys who will definitely play in the national team in a few years. You don't get it for free, so they have to work for it. They really want to learn and try to learn. There are also in our UP team, a lot of players who can make it to the national team, but of course, it's not easy. We have a few players. All of our players are good players.

"For example, Sudeep is a really good player when he has the ball. He is really skilful, but you can also see that he is not used to playing at the top level. It's all new for him. I think when he is training with the national team or playing with the national team players, he will improve his game. I think that's one of our biggest talented players. We also have Manmeet Singh. He is also really skilful. I think it's also more about the mind game. They have to be more smart in the way of playing.

"They really want to attack always. If you only attack, you will get some goals again. I can name a few other players, but in the end, they are all talented. They all have to improve, so they are not there yet. If they try to pick up the level from the international players, I think they will learn a lot in this period," he concluded.

With 15 points in nine matches, UP Rudras are placed fourth in the table and will next face Tamil Nadu Dragons in their last league game on Wednesday.