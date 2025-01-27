Knesset approves controversial bill permitting settlers to purchase land in occupied West Bank

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Knesset's Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved a controversial bill that would permit settlers to purchase land in the occupied West Bank, a move that violates international law and could facilitate the annexation of the territory as well as the falsification of land purchase contracts.



The bill, introduced by MK Moshe Solomon from the Religious Zionist Party and supported by 40 Knesset members, will now be put to a vote in the full Knesset. It asserts that anyone can buy land rights in the West Bank, similar to any other region.



Although the Ministerial Committee initially reviewed the bill in November without deciding on its passage, it has now been resubmitted for consideration.



Peace Now, a prominent Israeli peace organization, warned that the bill represents a dangerous step toward annexation, enabling settlers to purchase land across the West Bank without oversight and potentially establishing new settlements in key areas such as Hebron. The organization also emphasized that the Knesset lacks the authority to legislate in territories not under Israeli sovereignty, asserting that such laws would be a direct violation of international law and a de facto annexation.

