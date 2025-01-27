'Bangalore Is In Shambles': Startup CEO's 'Ahmedabad At Least 10 Years Ahead' Remark Sparks Debate

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Agritech startup BharatAgri founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Siddharth Dialani flagged Bengaluru's infrastructure conditions and said that the city is in“shambles” comparing it with Gujarat's Ahmedabad , according to a social X post on January 25.

“Bangalore is in shambles,” said the Pune-based startup founder in his post on platform X.

Dialani even compared the city of Bengaluru with Ahmedabad and said that the later is nearly 10 years ahead of Bengaluru in terms of road conditions, footpaths, traffic and traffic management.

“Ahmedabad is at least 10 years ahead of Bangalore in terms of road quality, footpaths, traffic management, traffic signals, etc,” he said.

The startup founder's post went viral on the social media platform when he alleged that the road quality in Bengaluru is bad. He also kept comparing it with Ahmedabad and how he could not find any potholes in the roads there.

Ahmedabad “roads are so wide and lane markings are quite prominent. It's like markings were done just yesterday. Looking at Bangalore, I used to believe that Indian road quality is going down. After looking at Ahmedabad, I realised that It's not India, it's just Bangalore! I couldn't find any potholes on Ahmedabad roads,” Dialani claimed in his post on platform X.

He also alleged that Bengaluru roads are dark compared to those in Ahmedabad and questioned people about it being a reason for people to be“sad and angry” in the Southern city.

“Moreover, the city (Ahmedabad) is well lit. Whereas, Bangalore is dark! Forget bright happening lights, even basic street lights don't work. Is that why people are generally sad and angry in Bangalore?” asked the CEO through his post.