HE Ministry Announces 6 Chinese Scholarship For Bachelor's Degree Programs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 28 (Petra) – The of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced on Tuesday the availability of six scholarships under the cultural exchange program for the 2025–2026 academic year.The scholarships are for bachelor's degree programs in technical fields in the People's Republic of China, with Chinese as the language of instruction.The ministry stated that the scholarships cover tuition fees, accommodation, a monthly stipend, and medical insurance, while students will bear their expenses.Application RequirementsThe ministry outlined the following conditions for applicants:- Applicants must be under 25 years old at the time of application.- A valid HSK Level 3 certificate in the Chinese language from an accredited academic center or the Chinese Embassy in Amman is required.- Applicants must choose their university and program via [Campus China's website]( and obtain preliminary acceptance from the selected university.Application ProcessApplicants must:1. Visit the [Campus China website](2. Follow the instructions for obtaining the Chinese scholarship and complete the application through the "Chinese Government Scholarship Information Management System."3. Print the completed application and submit it in person to the Ministry of Higher Education (Directorate of Scholarships, Section for Overseas Students, and Cultural Agreements).The application must include:- Preliminary acceptance from the chosen university.- A research proposal of at least 200 words in Chinese.- A copy of a valid passport (valid beyond March 1, 2026).- A copy of the birth certificate in English.- A copy of high school transcripts in English.- HSK Level 3 certificate.- A medical examination form stamped in English by a government or private hospital, including required tests.- A certificate of recent medical clearance for communicable diseases, including HIV/AIDS, in English.- A police clearance certificate issued within the past six months in English.- Two personal photos.All required documents must also be uploaded to the online application system through the "Chinese Government Scholarship Information Management System."Application TimelineApplications will be accepted from January 26 to February 13.The ministry noted that priority will be given to students who obtained the Jordanian General Secondary Certificate (or its equivalent) in 2024, based on the highest scores. Remaining seats will be allocated to students from previous years if not filled. Only applications for technical specializations will be accepted.Applicants can view available programs at each university via [this link]( For a list of Chinese universities recognized by the ministry, visit [this page](Students are required to adhere to the 2023 regulations for equivalency of non-Jordanian certificates.