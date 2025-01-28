To Make Maha Kumbh Plastic Free, Special Machines Installed At Mela Venue, Cloth Bags Available At Rs 10

(MENAFN- IANS) Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 28 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh has taken several remarkable steps to make the Mahakumbh Mela clean and plastic-free.

The government has not only launched a campaign to make people aware but has also taken many measures to make Prayagraj city and the fair area plastic-free. One of the key steps is a cloth bag vending machine through which one can buy a cloth bag at just Rs 10 by inserting a 10 rupee coin.

The government has installed three such machines in the Kumbh area. Along with this, these bags will also be easily available for making online payments. This initiative is motivating people to avoid the use of plastic bags and is helping to make the Mahakumbh Mela area plastic-free.

Abhishek, who came from Bengaluru, praised the government's efforts and said, "I am coming from Karnataka. I first arrived in Varanasi. From there I reached Prayagraj by Vande Bharat train. Here in Prayagraj, we have seen a very beautiful and clean system. For cleanliness, these cloth bag machines have been installed everywhere. Here you can get cloth bags for less money so that plastic-free Mahakumbh can be celebrated."

Local resident Santosh Kumar said, "I had never seen the level of cleanliness here before. The arrangements made in Kumbh this time are excellent. Be it the police or other officials, everyone is fulfilling their responsibilities. Yogi and Modi governments should be praised, who ensured such a great arrangement. This time the full effect of 'double engine government' is visible in Kumbh. The Kumbh was not as clean earlier, but now it has become much better."

He said, "The cleanliness system in Prayagraj has become better than ever. The government has completely banned plastic bags and cloth bags have been made available through banks. Dustbins have also been placed at various places and proper arrangements have been made to keep the environment clean. Pollution is also decreasing. The government has done a very good job regarding the entire arrangements."