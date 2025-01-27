Waqf Amendment Bill Cleared By JPC, 14 Proposals Moved By NDA Members Approved

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has cleared the bill on Monday, January 27 adopting all 14 changes proposed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Alliance members.

The Bill seeks to make 44 changes in the Waqf law which govern how Muslim charitable properties are managed in the country. The amendments proposed by the opposition were, however, rejected after committee members voted on party lines.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 202 , was referred to the joint committee of Parliament on August 8 following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The Bill aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, to address issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.

Overall, 66 amendments had been proposed - 23 by MPs from the ruling BJP and 44 from opposition members - to the committee led by BJP MP Jagadambika Pal .

“44 amendments were discussed. In detailed discussions (spread) over six months, we sought amendments from all members. This was our final meeting... 14 were accepted by the committee on the basis of a majority (vote),” Pal told news agency ANI.

The changes proposed by the opposition MPs were rejected after committee members voted on party lines. The panel has 16 MPs from the BJP or allied parties and only 10 from the opposition.“Opposition also suggested amendments... each was put to a vote. There were 10 votes supporting theirs (suggested amendments) and 16 votes opposing it,” Pal said.