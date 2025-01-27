Congress Leader Jagtap Slams Mumbai Police For Mishandling High-Profile Cases

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Maharashtra MLA and senior leader Bhai Jagtap has criticised Mumbai for its alleged mishandling of several high-profile cases.

Speaking to IANS, Jagtap remarked,“Mumbai Police, often compared to Scotland Yard for their efficiency and professionalism, are now tarnishing their image with subpar investigations. Their handling of cases is increasingly being perceived as superficial.”

Referring to the murder case of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed, Jagtap said it is because of the public and pressure that things got moving.“The main accused was booked under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) only due to our persistent efforts,” he told IANS.

Jagtap raised concerns about the police allegedly presenting“duplicate” accused in the attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan.

He said,“Such actions raise doubts about the integrity of investigations and damage the image of both Maharashtra and its police force. We, as the Opposition, will hold the state government accountable during the upcoming Budget Session.”

Jagtap also took aim at the Central government over the selection process for the Padma Awards.

Referring to the award reportedly given to someone for determining the auspicious time (muhurat) for the Ram temple consecration, he commented,“This is a mockery of our country's highest civilian honours. The Padma Awards are meant to recognise individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation. Unfortunately, the dignity of these awards has been eroded since 2014. It's not about any individual but about the respect these awards deserve under our Constitution.”

Reacting to allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) labeling Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as "dishonest", Jagtap dismissed the claims as election rhetoric.

“Whenever elections approach, baseless allegations surface. The AAP, a party born out of a movement, now faces serious allegations against many of its own leaders. The people of this country are wise enough to see through such tactics, and LoP Rahul Gandhi remains unaffected by these baseless charges,” he told IANS.

On the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Jagtap reiterated his long-held position that the Congress should contest independently, irrespective of alliances.

He said,“When I was president of Mumbai Congress, even during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, I advocated for the Congress to fight BMC elections on its own. Coordination within the MVA was good then, but the Congress needs to assert its strength and fight this battle independently.”

Jagtap also commented on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by the Uttarakhand government.“Our Constitution is one of the best in the world. Any new law for the country must be thoroughly debated in Parliament. Unfortunately, this government has a habit of bypassing democratic processes, as seen in the case of farm laws and labour laws.” he warned.

Welcoming the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an alleged conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Jagtap remarked,“It is a significant achievement for our country. Anyone who has worked against India's interests should face justice under our Constitution. The same applies to all those absconding abroad -- they should be brought back and prosecuted.”