Anand Mahindra Shares Backflip Tutorial Video, Netizen Asks Him To 'Give A Shot', Business Tycoon Reacts: 'I Was...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Business tycoon Anand Mahindra often sparks fruitfull discussions on myraid of topics with his social posts. Recently, the Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, shared his regret of not being able to learn backflips as a kid.

He also shared a video, where kids, were backflip summersaults with the use of right techniques. The video, apparently from China , showed step-by-step training of kids with expert instructor.

“I gave up trying to learn backflips as a kid presuming I didn't have the innate skill required. But with the application of method & practice we can achieve what may initially seem impossible for us to do.. [sic],” read a post by Anand Mahindra .

Anand Mahindra on learning backflip at the age of 69

One of the X users, urged the Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra to start learning backflip now.

'Hope you are gonna give it a shot' commented a user named 'Filly Bapuna' on his post.

Reacting to the suggestion, Anand Mahindra said that he initially was tempted to learn backflip using the technique but chose not to go ahead with his idea.

“Frankly, I was tempted to learn, using this method. But better sense prevailed and I decided not to push my luck at my age [sic],” Anand Mahindra reacted to a netizen's comment.

Netizens reaction on Anand Mahindra video

Several users agreed to Anand Mahindra's thoughts on learning acts like backflips with proper technique. Many social media users even shared their expeerience of learning 'headstands' and 'backflips' at the age of 50 or 30.

“Absolutely Sir, with the correct technique and right amount of practice, anything is possible [sic],” commented a user on X.