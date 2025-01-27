Papa Johns Combines Pizza And Baguettes For On-The-Go Treat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Papa Johns has introduced its latest innovation: the French Baguette Pizza, a deliciously crispy, cheesy baguette-inspired pizza, perfect for when you're on the go.

Launched in Qatar from January 23, 2025, the French Baguette Pizza features a crunchy baguette base layered with vine-ripened tomato sauce, gooey mozzarella, and your choice of topping. This fun, fresh twist on pizza delivers everything people love in an easy-to-eat, flavour packed baguette.

There will be four flavours of French Baguette Pizza available in all stores of Qatar.

French Baguette Cheese: Baguttee Cheese Pizza features a crispy baguette-style crust topped with rich tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, offering a delicious, hand-held twist on classic pizza.

French Baguette Pepperoni: Baguttee Pepperoni Pizza features a crispy baguette-style crust topped with savory tomato sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni, creating a delicious and satisfying twist on traditional pizza.

French Baguette Chicken: Baguttee Chicken Pizza features a crispy baguette-style crust topped with savory tomato sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, and grilled chicken pieces, offering a flavorful and satisfying twist on classic pizza.

French Baguette Veg: Baguttee Veg Pizza features a crispy baguette-style crust topped with savory tomato sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, green pepper and slice onion , offering a delicious and healthy twist on classic pizza.

Joseph Joseph, General Manager Papa Johns Qatar and Oman, said:“Pizza and baguettes; two iconic favorites, now in one bite! The French Baguette Pizza is fresh, flavour packed, and perfect for today's busy lifestyles. Whether you're grabbing lunch on the go or fuelling for your day, we've reimagined pizza to deliver convenience and flavor.”

The French Baguette Pizza will be available starting at QR19 in-store, via delivery, and on the Papa Johns app.