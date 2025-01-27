'Discussed Immigration': PM Modi To Visit US In February, Says Donald Trump

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald on Tuesday said that Prime Narendra Modi will visit the US in February, Reuters reported.

Moreover, Trump said that he discussed“immigration” with PM Modi. Trump, in a“productive” phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sought a move towards a“fair” bilateral trading relationship and deeper India-US cooperation, according to the White House.

The two leaders also discussed plans for Modi to visit the US, the White House said in a readout of the call on Monday.

“Today, President Donald J Trump held a productive call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation," the readout said.

They also discussed a range of regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.

“The President emphasised the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship,” the White House said.

“The leaders discussed plans for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House, underscoring the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our nations,” according to the readout.

Both Modi and Trump highlighted their commitment to strengthening the "US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership," with India set to host the Quad Leaders for the first time later this year.