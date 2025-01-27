MP CM Mohan Yadav Arrives In Tokyo, Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Community

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Jan 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Dr. Mohan Yadav, has arrived in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday as part of a four-day visit aimed at attracting to the state.

He was warmly received by Sibi George, the Ambassador of India to Japan, upon his arrival. The Indian community in Tokyo also extended a grand welcome, with traditional rituals including tilak and the wearing of a turban (safa) to honour the Chief Minister.

Dr. Mohan Yadav's official X handle shared the warm reception, posting: "Chief Dr. Mohan Yadav receives a grand welcome by the Indian community in Tokyo, Japan, with a tilak and traditional turban... During his visit to Japan, the Chief Minister will have one-on-one discussions with prominent industrialists and invite them for the #GlobalInvestorsSummitMP."

The official X handle of the Indian Embassy in Japan also shared: "Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav, arrives in Japan. Received by Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge."

The purpose of Dr. Yadav's visit is to engage with leading Japanese industrialists and invite them to the Global Investors Summit MP scheduled to take place in Bhopal in February 2025. His meetings with top business leaders are focused on enhancing technological and economic collaboration between Japan and Madhya Pradesh, particularly in sectors like industry, agriculture, and animal husbandry.

Speaking before his departure, Dr. Yadav expressed his hopes that this visit would pave the way for new milestones in the state's development.

He emphasised that the Madhya Pradesh government is committed to creating employment opportunities for various sectors, including youth, women, farmers, and the underprivileged, by promoting both governmental and private industrial ventures. The Chief Minister reiterated the state's focus on self-reliance, skill enhancement, and economic growth for its citizens.

This visit underscores Madhya Pradesh's vision of becoming a hub for innovation and industrial growth, aligning with the state's goal to attract global investments.