Two Nurses Made More Than $1.3 Million Off Fake Covid-19 Vaccination Card

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Two nurses on Long Island are accused of collecting more than $1.5 million by selling forged vaccination cards, according to the Suffolk County district attorney's office.





The nurses, Julie DeVuono, who owns Wild Child Healthcare in Amityville, and Marissa Urraro, her employee, sold fake vaccination cards and entered false information into New York's immunization database, prosecutors said. They charged $220 for forged cards for adults and $85 for children, according to the district attorney's office.





Ms. DeVuono, 49, and Ms. Urraro, 44, were arraigned on Friday, each charged with one count of second-degree forgery. Ms. DeVuono was also charged with one count of offering a false instrument for filing. Michael Alber, Ms. Urraro's lawyer, said she had entered a plea of not guilty and had been released without bail.

They allegedly forged the official cards to indicate a vaccine was given to an undercover detective on one or more occasions even though they never received the shot. DeVuono and Urraro are also accused of entering false information into the

They charged $220 for adults and $85 for children for the false vaccination cards, prosecutors said. New York State Immunization Information System (NYSIIS) database.

