EU May Open First Cluster In Accession Talks With Ukraine This Spring - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union may open the first cluster,“fundamentals”, within the framework of the accession negotiations with Ukraine as early as this spring.

This was stated by EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernová at a meeting with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“If EU member states agree unanimously that Ukrainian authorities fulfil the requirements set by the EU member states, the cluster on fundamentals can be opened for negotiation in spring,” she said.

Maternova added that the European Commission prepared and delivered its Screening Report to the EU member states“very quickly, essentially in a month”.

Ukraine to make EU geopolitically stronger -

She stressed that in this way, the Commission is“delivering on its commitment to support the fastest possible progress on Ukrainian path to EU enlargement, on the technical side”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that during the Polish presidency of the EU Council, it is possible to open one to two clusters in negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on joining the European Union and to do more in the EU enlargement process within six months than has been done in this context over the past 10 years.