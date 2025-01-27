RG Kar Case: Victim’S Parents Want Punishment For All Involved

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 27 (IANS) The parents of the woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, who became a victim of ghastly rape and murder within the hospital premises in August 2024, made it clear on Monday that they are seeking punishment not just for sole convict Sanjay Roy but also for all those who were involved in the crime.

The victim's father said they are not seeking capital punishment for Sanjay Roy right at this moment.“We want the names of all those behind my daughter's end to surface. We want the highest punishment for all of them and not just for Sanjay Roy. So we are not seeking capital punishment for Sanjay Roy now. The rest will be explained by our counsel,” claimed the victim's father

.He said this while speaking to the media persons after the hearing on the admissibility of two parallel petitions by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the West Bengal government seeking the death penalty for Sanjay Roy was concluded at a division bench of the Calcutta High Court.

The division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi has kept the judgement in the matter reserved for the time being and only after the judgement in the matter surfaces it will be clear whether both the petitions -- one by CBI and the other by the West Bengal government -- will be admitted, or any one of the two will be taken.

According to the counsel for the victim's parents, Shamim Ahmed, the court will only decide on the petitions filed by CBI and the state government. He explained that the victim's parents have been expressing dissatisfaction over the progress of the investigation in the matter by the CBI for a long time.

“Even a special court in Kolkata recently expressed dissatisfaction over the progress of the investigation. We are still maintaining that the names of the real brains behind the crime are yet to surface and hence we are not seeking the highest punishment for Sanjay Roy now,” he added.

Last week a special court in Kolkata sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment. However, both the CBI and the state government approached the Calcutta High Court challenging the special court order and seeking the death penalty for the sole convict.