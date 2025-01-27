Coldplay's Chris Martin Celebrates Indian Republic Day, Sings 'Vande Mataram', 'Maa Tujhhe Salaam'

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin paid a heartfelt tribute to India on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day by singing Vande Mataram and Maa Tujhhe Salaam during the band's Ahmedabad concert on Sunday.

He ended the concert with, "Salute to Mother India" and extended Republic Day wishes to everyone.

In another special moment during his concert, Martin dedicated a song to the Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. In a cheeky dig, the admitted that he didn't like the cricketer "destroying" the English batting line-up with his fiery bowling. "O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket," he said. Sunday's show was live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Martin concluded the concert by expressing gratitude and love for the vibrant crowd. Earlier, Indian singer Jasleen Royal joined Martin on stage for We Pray, a track from the band's latest album, Moon Music. He also gave a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan during his concert in Mumbai. Coldplay's India tour included performances in Mumbai on January 19 and 21, followed by two shows in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.