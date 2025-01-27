Sohum Shah Dons A Fierce New Avatar In BTS Glimpses From ‘Crazxy’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Sohum Shah is set to take on an intense new role in his upcoming project "Crazxy."

Behind-the-scenes glimpses from the showcase the in a fierce, bold look. Known for his powerful performances in films like“Tumbbad” and“Ship of Theseus,” Sohum's transformation for“Crazxy” has already generated buzz on social media.

On Monday, he took to his Instagram handle to post behind-the-scenes stills from the film. For the caption, the actor wrote,“Shot something crazy for Crazxy.”

In the first image, blood is seen on Sohum's face, hinting at an action-packed scene.

On October 12, 2024, Sohum celebrated the 6th anniversary of“Tumbbad” by announcing his next film,“Crazxy.” He shared the motion poster and wrote,“Friends, today marks 6 years since the release of Tumbbad... Your love has been so immense that the film even got a re-release, completing our 'Tumbbad' circle :). And now, after 6 years, we're presenting the motion poster for our new film, Crazxy. In cinemas on March 7, 2025. Get ready for a CRAZY ride!”

A few weeks ago, pictures from the sets of“Crazxy” went viral on social media. The leaked photos showed Sohum wearing a grey formal pantsuit paired with a crisp white shirt. His ensemble was completed with black glasses and a rugged beard, adding a cool edge to his appearance.

Meanwhile, Sohum was widely praised for his performance in“Tumbbad,” released in 2018. The film quickly became a standout in Indian cinema, captivating both critics and audiences with its striking visuals and innovative storytelling. It followed Vinayak Rao, portrayed by Sohum Shah, on a perilous journey with his young son to uncover a mythical treasure guarded by the cursed being Hastar.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve,“Tumbbad” garnered widespread acclaim and won several awards.