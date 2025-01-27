Mahindra Truck and Bus strengthens its presence in Assam with a new State-of-the-Art dealership in Lakhimpur

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, Jan 27, 2025: After achieving a robust 46% CAGR volume growth over the past 3 years, Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTBD) today inaugurated a state-of-the-art dealership in Lakhimpur, Assam. With 4 service bays, the facility can service more than 10 vehicles per day while also providing driver lodging, 24-hour breakdown assistance, and AdBlue (include AdBlue short description) availability.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Venkat Srinivas, Business Head – Mahindra Truck and Bus & Construction Equipment, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., emphasized MTBD's strong presence in the Indian CV market, securing the No. 3 position in various sectors. He highlighted the addition of new dealerships and the BLAZO X, FURIO, & CRUZIO range of commercial vehicles, equipped with Best-in-Class Mileage Guarantee and Double Service Guarantee, as key factors to elevate partners, customers, and the entire ecosystem, further strengthening their market position.



Dr. Venkat also emphasized their vehicle’s superior technological prowess with re-launched Mileage Guarantee “Get More Mileage or Give The Truck Back” for BS6 OBD II range of trucks, which promises unmatched value by increasing profitability for transporters. He further added that the state-of-art 3S facility coupled with strong dealer partners will set high customer service standards and expand the MTBD business.



Mr. Sateesh Machiraju, Head- Sales & Customer care – Mahindra Truck and Bus division, said, “Our R&D team’s customer centricity approach has resulted in higher fluid efficiency for entire product range of truck & bus division. Our vehicles is equipped with the most advance telematics solution – iMAXX, which give complete control over the transport business with real time monitoring of fuel, drivers behavior, and vehicle health parameter. The new mileage guarantee, embodied by the motto “Zyada Mileage Nahin toh Truck wapas” will provide unmatched value to our customers.”





Mahindra BLAZO X, FURIO, OPTIMO and JAYO are the only CV truck range in India that gives double service guarantees including best in class fuel efficiency. MTBD has also guaranteed uptime on its Breakdown service by getting the truck back on road in 48 hours, else the Company will pay the customer Rs. 1000/- per day. Additionally, guaranteed turnaround of vehicle in 36 hours at the dealer workshop or company will pay 3000/- per day. Continuous product innovation and customer centricity is at the core of MTBD which has made these guarantees possible.







