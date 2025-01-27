عربي


Unidentified Body Found In Srinagar's Lal Chowk, Probe Launched

1/27/2025 3:15:40 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An Unidentified dead body was spotted on Budshah bridge in the Lal Chowk area of Srinagar on Monday, officials said.

An official said that the body was spotted by some locals near Budshah bridge, who then informed the police, reported news agency KNO.

The body has been taken to a hospital for medico-legal formalities, while investigation has been taken up.

MENAFN27012025000215011059ID1109131738


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

