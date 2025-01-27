Unidentified Body Found In Srinagar's Lal Chowk, Probe Launched
Date
1/27/2025 3:15:40 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An Unidentified dead body was spotted on Budshah bridge in the Lal Chowk area of Srinagar on Monday, officials said.
An official said that the body was spotted by some locals near Budshah bridge, who then informed the police, reported news agency KNO.
The body has been taken to a hospital for medico-legal formalities, while investigation has been taken up.
