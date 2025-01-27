Qatari Foreign Minister, Russian counterpart discuss Ukraine crisis, Gaza, Syria

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Qatari Foreign Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, who also serves as the country's prime minister, engaged in a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The call focused on strengthening the bilateral relations between Qatar and Russia, exploring ways to further support and develop these ties.



During the discussion, the two ministers addressed key regional and international issues, with particular emphasis on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. They also spoke about Qatar's continuous efforts to reunite children with their families amidst the crisis, highlighting the country’s role in mediation to bring families separated by the war back together.



In addition to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the ministers discussed the current situation in Gaza, the broader Palestinian territories, and the developments in Syria. These regional issues have remained significant points of concern in international diplomacy, and both parties reiterated their commitment to addressing the challenges in these areas.



Bin Abdulrahman reaffirmed Qatar’s support for international initiatives aimed at peacefully resolving the Russia-Ukraine crisis. He emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomatic approaches to end the conflict, underscoring Qatar’s dedication to fostering peace through negotiation and cooperation between all parties involved.

