Is The Bitcoin Price Dip A Temporary Pullback Or A Launchpad To $100K?

(MENAFN- Breaking) Bitcoin 's price faced resistance near $107,000 before correcting lower. Currently, is approaching the $100,000 mark and may attract buyers in the short term.



initiated a downward correction from the $107,000 area.

The price is now trading below $103,500 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

A bullish trend line with support at $104,800 was breached on the hourly chart of the BTC /USD pair. If the price remains above the $100,000 support zone, a new uptrend could begin.

Bitcoin Price Sees Decline

Bitcoin 's price saw an upward movement above $105,500, surpassing levels like $106,000 and $106,500.

Despite reaching $107,000, the bears took control, resulting in a correction with the price dropping below $105,000.

Furthermore, a connecting bullish trend line support at $104,800 was broken on the hourly chart of BTC /USD, leading to a test of the $100,700 level. After hitting a low of $100,700, the price is now consolidating losses.

Currently, Bitcoin 's price is below $103,500 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average. Immediate resistance is seen near $102,200, followed by $104,000.

The first significant resistance is at $104,000, close to the 50% Fib retracement level. A successful break above this level could push the price towards $105,000.

A close above $105,000 could signal further upside potential, with a possible test of the $106,200 resistance level and potentially reaching $107,000.

Possible Downside for BTC

If Bitcoin fails to break above the $102,200 resistance, a downside correction might start, with immediate support near $100,500 and a major support level at $100,000.

Additional support is around $88,500, and further losses could see the price declining towards $86,500 in the near future.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – Moving Average Convergence Divergence is showing bearish momentum.

Hourly RSI – The Relative Strength Index for BTC /USD is currently below 50.

Key Support Levels – $100,500, $100,000

Key Resistance Levels – $102,200, $104,000

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.