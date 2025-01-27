Dubai: Up To 100% Tuition Fee Waiver In Some Schools Under Scholarship Programme

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Through their scholarship programmes, some in Dubai offer up to 100 per cent tuition fee concessions to outstanding students in academics and other fields.

To qualify for scholarships, students need to submit a portfolio as evidence of their achievements, school leaders said.

“Scholarship opportunities at Taaleem schools are designed to recognise and reward exceptional talent and achievement across various areas. Greenfield International School, located in Dubai Investments Park, offers scholarships for students from Year 6 to Year 11, focusing on academics, sports, performing arts, and Arabic and Islamic Studies,” Lisa Whyte, Group Head of Admissions, Taaleem, said.

“Eligibility for these scholarships is typically based on the student's achievements in academics, athletics, performing arts, or leadership. Candidates must demonstrate a strong school record and meet specific criteria, such as exceptional grades, notable competition achievements, or remarkable talent in their chosen field,” added Whyte.

Similarly, Uptown International School in Mirdif provides scholarships for students in the same year group who excel in academics, sports, Arabic, Islamic Studies, and performing arts.

At Jumeira Baccalaureate School, scholarships are available for students in Years 9 to 11, with a particular emphasis on outstanding academic and athletic accomplishments.

Scholarship hunt should start early

“To maximise their chances of securing a scholarship, students and their families are encouraged to begin their research and preparations well in advance. Ideally, they should start exploring opportunities at least a year before applications open, which is typically around October for most Taaleem schools. Early preparation ensures sufficient time to meet deadlines and compile all necessary documentation,” Whyte said.

Scholarships offered by schools can range from partial to full coverage of tuition fees, with the percentage awarded based on the applicant's achievements and the specific scholarship programme.

While the primary focus is on tuition assistance, scholarship recipients often gain additional benefits such as access to specialised mentorship programmes, additional extracurricular opportunities, and priority inclusion in activities aligning with their talents.

“We are looking for highly talented young people who are passionate about their talents and areas of interest. Their preparation lies in the journey of striving for excellence, and they will need to provide a curated portfolio of evidence. We want to see the unfiltered picture of each candidate,” Steve Arnold, Head of Gifted and Talented, GEMS Education, said.

Consistent performance

The newly launched Gems Genius Scholarships are open to students in Year 9/Grade 8 and Year 12/Grade 11 in the areas of academics, Arabic Studies, Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Sports and Athletics, Technology, Gaming, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

School leaders stressed that the extent of the scholarship is determined during the assessment of each candidate.“But the scholarships are offered with a maximum of 100 per cent fee concession. The hope is to offer as many of these as possible.”

What happens if a student awarded a scholarship fails to maintain the required grades or performance standards? Arnold clarified:“All scholarships will be offered for a minimum of two years, after which the candidate will either be re-evaluated or, if they received the scholarship in Year 12/Grade 11, have left school."

Others reiterated that maintaining the scholarship requires consistent performance by the student.

"Scholarships are reviewed annually, and students who fail to meet the required academic or performance standards may be placed on probation. If significant improvement is not achieved, the scholarship may be revoked or not renewed for the following year," added Whyte.

Cash bursaries in some schools

Meanwhile, some school heads pointed out that they are committed to making quality education accessible to all their students by not raising the tuition fees.

“For the past six years, we have kept our fees intentionally affordable, ensuring that all 13,000 of our students across all three campuses benefit equally without the burden of any tuition fee hikes - despite being permitted to raise fees by the regulators,” Punit MK Vasu, CEO, The Indian High Group of Schools, said.

Vasu stressed that instead of offering selective bursaries based on need, scholastic or co-scholastic performance, the school aims to maintain stable fees for everyone.

“However, we take pride in supporting and rewarding the achievements of our athletes and sportspersons, offering significant cash bursaries to all those who win medals at events such as the CBSE Nationals, and those who excel at the national and international level,” he added.