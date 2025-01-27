(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Mexican Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 104.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 58% Key countries US, Canada, Norway, Finland, and France Key companies profiled B and G Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Churromania, Conagra Brands Inc., Concha y Toro, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc., El Meson Sandwiches, Food Concepts International, Gruma SAB de CV, Juanitas Foods, La Preferida Inc., MTY Food Group Inc., OTB Acquisition LLC, Pappas Restaurants Inc., Patron Mexican Bar and Grill, PepsiCo Inc., and YUM Brands Inc.

Market Driver

Mexican Food Market: A Vibrant Culinary Destination for Sun Seekers and Food Lovers! Discover the rich flavors of traditional Mexican cuisine, a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, at our Mexican Food Market. Delight in unique breakfast dishes like Chilaquiles with corn chips, salsa, scrambled eggs, and pulled chicken. Savor the depth of mole, a pre-Hispanic sauce made with chocolate, nuts, and chilies. Try vegetarian options like Pozole, a red soup made with beans, hominy corn, and herbs. Explore regional specialties such as corn tortillas, minced beef tacos, and Syrian immigrant influences like corn tortilla chips with pineapple. Experience the diversity of Mexican cooking styles, from mountainous regions to coastal states and desert regions. Unique ingredients like garlic, coriander leaves, and chilies add vibrant colors and flavors to your meals. Seasonings like cumin, oregano, cinnamon, cloves, and cocoa bring pre-Hispanic origins to life. Don't miss out on traditional dishes like tamales, enchiladas, taquitos, tostadas, quesadillas, flautas, and tacos. Street food stands offer authentic Mexican experiences. Enjoy the diversity of cooking styles, geographic territories, and the rich history behind each dish. Experience the market's atmosphere, filled with the aromas of garlic, onions, and fresh herbs.

Online ordering is a more efficient solution for takeaway restaurants compared to telephone orders. During peak hours, online platforms prevent lost orders due to engaged phone lines. Additional benefits include direct access to consumer feedback and increased order values. Digital menus can encourage larger orders. Many restaurants utilize mobile apps for food ordering to expand their customer base and offer convenient delivery or takeaway options. Online ordering eliminates communication errors and streamlines the ordering process for both businesses and customers.

Market Challenges



Mexican Food Market: Serving Up Authentic Flavors for Holiday Destinations and Food Lovers The Mexican food market is a vibrant and diverse culinary scene, attracting sun seekers and foodies alike. With pre-Hispanic origins, Mexican cuisine offers unique ingredients and traditional dishes that showcase the country's rich history and cultural heritage. Chilaquiles, a popular breakfast dish made with corn tortillas, scrambled eggs, and salsa, sets the stage for a delicious Mexican experience. Corn chips, dipped in mole, a rich, complex sauce made from chocolate, chilies, and nuts, offer a savory treat. Pozole, a red soup made with beans, chicken or pork, and hominy corn, is a hearty and flavorful dish. Radishes, greens, and corn tortillas are common side dishes, adding freshness and texture to every meal. Mexican cuisine boasts a wide variety of dishes, each reflecting the diverse geographic territories and cooking styles of Mexico. From the mountainous regions to the coastal states and desert regions, corn is a staple ingredient. Unique Mexican dishes like tamales, enchiladas, tacos, and street food showcase the use of garlic, cilantro, oregano, cumin, chilies, and other seasonings. Syrian immigrants introduced corn tortillas, adding another layer to Mexico's culinary tapestry. Mexican cuisine's intangible cultural heritage is a must-try attraction for food lovers. From the vibrant colors of Chilaquiles and Pozole to the pre-Hispanic origins of mole and the diversity of chili varieties, Mexican cuisine offers a rich and flavorful experience. Mexican food manufacturers face strict government regulations regarding food safety, business operations, insurance, and fire safety. These rules require significant investments to ensure compliance with international standards such as ISO 22000, FSSC 22000, IFS Food, and BRC Food. Compliance involves mandatory food safety training, licensing, and permits. Non-compliance can result in reputational damage and legal consequences. Adhering to these regulations is essential to limit consumer exposure to contaminated foods and maintain trust in the Mexican food market.

Segment Overview

This mexican food market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Tortillas

1.2 Tacos

1.3 Burritos

1.4 Enchiladas 1.5 Others



2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 APAC

2.4 South America 2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Tortillas- The Mexican food market has experienced consistent growth due to increasing per capita consumption in developed regions like North America and Europe. Tortilla chips, a significant product segment, have seen sales with changing taste preferences. Vendors offer various flavors, such as cinnamon, cheddar, and jalapeno, to cater to diverse customer preferences. Small regional players thrive by providing authentic, artisanal offerings. The tortilla mix market is dominated by corn or wheat flour-based products, with added functional ingredients and enzymes for optimal baking properties. Enzymes improve dough mixing tolerance, extend shelf life, and enhance crust color and crumb characteristics. The mixed grain-based tortilla mix, low in fat, salt, and sugar, is popular due to health-conscious consumers. Pre-cooked tortillas, made with extra dough conditioners and preservatives, offer convenience and consistency in taste, making them a preferred choice for hectic lifestyles. The global Mexican food market's growth is fueled by the rising demand for ready-to-eat snacks like pre-cooked tortillas. With increasing disposable incomes and employment opportunities, the number of nuclear families and working women has grown, leading to an increased demand for convenient, easy-to-cook options. Manufacturers focus on launching healthy snacks, such as pre-cooked tortillas with low fat and salt content, to cater to health-conscious consumers.

Research Analysis

Mexican food markets are a feast for the senses, where sun seekers and food lovers alike come together to explore the diverse offerings of Mexican cuisine. From the vibrant colors of fresh fruits and vegetables to the tantalizing aromas of cooking spices and sizzling meats, these markets are a celebration of pre-Hispanic traditions and modern culinary innovation. Chilaquiles, a breakfast dish made with corn tortillas simmered in salsa and topped with cheese, radishes, and greens, are a popular choice for early morning visitors. Corn chips, dipped in a variety of salsas, offer a savory snack throughout the day. Mole, a rich, complex sauce made from a blend of herbs, spices, and sometimes even chocolate, is a must-try for any visitor. Pozole, a hearty red soup made with beans, hominy corn, and either chicken or pork, is a traditional dish often served during holidays and celebrations. Frijoles (refried beans), scrambled eggs, and pulled chicken are also staples of Mexican markets, along with a wide array of vegetarian options, such as vegetarian tacos and fresh vegetable dishes. Tacos al pastor, with their juicy, marinated pork, and minced beef tacos are also crowd favorites. No visit to a Mexican food market would be complete without trying the fresh corn tortillas, made daily and sold by local vendors. Whether enjoyed as a standalone snack or as a base for one of the many delicious dishes on offer, the tortillas are a testament to the rich culinary heritage of Mexico.

Market Research Overview

Mexican food markets are a vibrant and colorful feast for the senses, drawing in sun seekers and food lovers alike. These markets showcase the unique ingredients and rich pre-Hispanic origins of traditional Mexican cuisine. Chilaquiles, a breakfast dish made with corn tortillas, simmered in salsa, and topped with cheese, radishes, and greens, are a popular choice. Corn chips, salsa, and minced beef tacos are other crowd-pleasers. Delve deeper into Mexican culinary traditions with dishes like Pozole, a hearty red soup made with chicken, pork, hominy corn, and herbs, or Mole, a complex sauce made with chocolate, chilies, and a blend of spices. Unique ingredients like pineapple, garlic, cilantro, and cumin add depth and flavor to these dishes. Explore the diversity of Mexican cooking styles, influenced by geographic territories, from the mountainous regions' tamales and enchiladas to the coastal states' seafood dishes and desert regions' quesadillas and flautas. Mexican markets are not just places to buy ingredients, but also attractions that preserve the intangible cultural heritage of Mexico's rich and diverse culinary traditions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Tortillas



Tacos



Burritos



Enchiladas

Others

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

