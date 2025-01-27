ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Announces Ticket Prices, Release Date

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Tickets for ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Pakistan, including group stage fixtures and the second semi-final will go on general sale on January 28 at 1pm UAE time.

While tickets for matches in the UAE will be announced shortly, fans can now register their interest on the official website. The India matches will be played in Dubai on February 20, 23, and March 2.

For the matches in Pakistan, general stand ticket prices will start from 1,000 Pakistani rupees (Dh13), with premium seating available from 1,500 Pakistani rupees (Dh19.5) in different categories across the 10 matches taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Physical tickets will also be available for purchase from February 3 at designated TCS Express centres across Pakistan, with details to be announced later.

ICC Men's Champions Trophy Final tickets – to be played on March 9 – will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.

Members of the ICC Family will be the first to hear when tickets are on sale, and have exclusive early access, with a two-hour priority window to purchase tickets.

The two-week tournament will see the world's top eight teams put it all on the line in 15 intense matches across 19 days.

“We are thrilled to announce the official ticket on-sale for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. This is a significant moment for cricket in Pakistan, hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996," ICC Chief Commercial Officer, Anurag Dahiya said.

“The affordable ticket pricing ensures that fans from all walks of life can be part of this historic spectacle, making it a celebration for all generations of cricket lovers. This is a unique opportunity for families to come together, for parents to introduce their children to the magic of live cricket and to inspire a lifelong love for the sport. The energy, excitement and unforgettable memories of watching world-class cricket from the stands will be truly priceless," Sumair Ahmad Syed, tournament director, said.

“We have made tickets not only affordable but also easily accessible through the official online platform and more than 100 outlets across Pakistan. I urge all fans to secure their tickets only through this authorised channel to ensure a smooth experience," he added.