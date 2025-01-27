Generational Learning: Mother And Daughter Bond Over Egypt Diploma In Venezuela

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A unique Diploma in Advanced Studies on Egypt, a collaborative effort between the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs and the Centre for African, American, and Caribbean Studies in Caracas, is weaving a vibrant tapestry of cross-cultural understanding in Venezuela. This initiative, spearheaded by the Egyptian Embassy in Caracas, offers a comprehensive exploration of Egyptian geography, history, culture, economy, Arabic language, foreign policy, and gastronomy.

Its impact resonates far beyond the classroom, fostering deeper connections between two nations seemingly worlds apart yet united by shared historical experiences and contemporary challenges. Over three cohorts, more than 90 Venezuelan students have embarked on this journey of discovery, with the third cohort slated to graduate this February. Each three-month intensive programme comprises approximately 30 students, dedicating 100 academic hours to the intricate details of eight millennia of Egyptian history.

This unique learning environment is especially noteworthy for the participation of Brenda Hernández Graterol and her daughter, Valentina Mota-Hernández, who are both enrolled in the programme concurrently. Their shared journey through Egyptian history serves as a powerful symbol of the diploma's far-reaching influence on families and communities. This intergenerational dynamic offers a compelling lens through which to examine the programme's success.

The initiative's success is underscored by the strong commitment of the Egyptian diplomatic corps in Caracas. Ambassador Kareem Amin, the Egyptian ambassador to Caracas, emphasized the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' dedication to promoting Egypt's distinctive cultural contributions and fostering robust academic exchange with Venezuela.

He highlighted the programme as a key element of this broader diplomatic strategy, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and promoting mutual understanding. Ambassador Amin further stressed the importance of the collaboration between the Egyptian Embassy and the Centre for African, American, and Caribbean Studies, describing it as a model for successful cultural diplomacy.

Mohammad Abdelwahab, deputy head of the Egyptian mission in Venezuela, provided further details on the programme's operational aspects and its significant reach. He confirmed the programme's remarkable success, detailing the three cohorts and the impressive total of approximately 90 participants.

Abdelwahab highlighted the programme's rigorous curriculum, the high caliber of the instructors, and the enthusiastic participation of the Venezuelan students. He expressed his pride in the programme's contributions to strengthening Egyptian-Venezuelan relations and fostering a deeper mutual understanding between the two nations.

The Egypt diploma is the most popular programmes offered by the Centre for African, American, and Caribbean Studies, according to executive director Reina Arratia. Arratia, a former Venezuelan ambassador to Benin and several other African nations. She noted that the centre's offerings include diplomas in African knowledge, religion and spirituality, and insular Caribbean studies; a master's degree in African knowledge, approved by the Venezuelan Ministry of Higher Education, is also available.

The centre, while not directly dependent on the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, maintains close ties. Its establishment stemmed from a proposal by then-Vice-Minister for Africa Reinaldo Bolívar, now ambassador to Tunisia and President of the centre, who envisioned a centre dedicated to African studies.

She explained that student selection initially prioritised individuals actively involved in the Afro movement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff, diplomats, and international studies students. The high demand for the Egypt and African knowledge diplomas reflects the programmemes' popularity.

Professor Omar Hassan, an Egyptian-Venezuelan instructor, spoke to Daily News Egypt about the considerable challenges and significant rewards of developing such a specialized curriculum. The sheer scope of covering 8,000 years of history, from pre-dynastic eras to the modern nation, presented a formidable undertaking.“The main connections that all these eras display is the recurrent organic relation between the Egyptian, the Nile and the soil, a relationship that has been consistent for all these millennia,” he explained, emphasizing the enduring bond between the Egyptian people and their land.

However, the programme's primary aim isn't to provide an exhaustive historical overview, but to kindle a profound curiosity and a deep appreciation for Egypt's rich legacy.“The idea is merely to design a curriculum that leaves questions unanswered, that incentivizes investigations and further explorations, and that overall drives the participants to acquire an enduring admiration for the Egyptian people, as well as a powerful curiosity and thirst for knowledge,” Hassan articulated, emphasizing the programme's goal of inspiring lifelong engagement with Egyptian history and culture. The programme also strategically promotes Egypt as a significant cultural and tourist destination, leveraging the recent opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum to showcase the nation's unparalleled historical treasures.“The opening of the new Ancient Egyptian Museum has been a boon for Egypt and helps immensely to sell the African country as one of the top touristic destinations in the world,” he observed, noting the added advantage of Egypt's positive reputation for safety and hospitality.

The curriculum intentionally integrates contemporary Egyptian political and cultural dynamics, highlighting the striking similarities between Egypt and Venezuela as nations within the“Global South” navigating the complexities of the global stage.“The greater importance is for Venezuelans to understand the current realities, challenges and successes of the Egyptian people, as a lot of them are quite similar to the ones Venezuelans face every day,” Hassan stated, underscoring the relevance of the Egyptian experience for Venezuelan students. He views the programme as a catalyst for strengthening South-South cooperation, fostering mutual understanding and collaborative problem-solving.“Both Venezuelans and Egyptians have come to realize that the future no longer lies in the West, but in the Global South, which means that our vision must turn 180 degrees South. Like we always say in Venezuela, 'Nuestro Norte es el Sur',” he explained.







Professor Hassan's personal journey mirrors the programme's unique intercultural bridge. Born in Venezuela to an Egyptian father and a Venezuelan mother, his life has spanned both nations, forging a deep-rooted connection to each culture.“This diploma programme has allowed me to achieve one of my most intimate dreams: to become a gateway, or a bridge, if you will, between my two nations,” he shared, expressing profound gratitude for the collaborative spirit and unwavering support from the Centre for African, American, and Caribbean Studies and the Egyptian Embassy in Caracas. He specifically highlighted the collaborative spirit and trust between the institutions, which enabled continuous innovation and improvements in teaching methodologies.

The programme's remarkable success lies in its ability to transcend cultural barriers, ensuring an authentic understanding of Egyptian society.“The advantage...is related to a deep and simultaneous understanding of both cultures that allows the instructor to predict which themes and notions that are absolutely common and comprehensible for Egyptians, might in turn cause severe confusions for Venezuelans,” Hassan explained, detailing the instructors' careful approach to bridging cultural nuances. They use comparative methods and draw on Venezuelan contexts to facilitate a clear understanding of complex topics such as the role of religion in Egyptian society.

The programme's objectives extend beyond the simple acquisition of historical facts; it strives to cultivate a lasting appreciation for Egypt's enduring influence on the global stage. Hassan emphasized the programme's focus on the shared challenges and aspirations of both nations.“Nasser ́s legacy of anti-imperialism was one of the principal inspirations for Chavez ́s Revolution, and both countries must find their way in a world where the ancient colonial powers and the so-called“superpower” of the old Cold War are no longer the main references for the nations of the Global South,” he stated, highlighting the shared historical trajectories and the potential for future collaboration. The shared experiences of Presidents Maduro and El Sissy further illustrate this common ground, emphasizing the programme's focus on contemporary relevance. Ultimately, the programme aims to instill a profound and enduring love for Egypt among its participants.“We must report, that that has been the easiest of all our tasks, and the one with the highest rate of success,” Hassan concluded.

Abdullah, a Colombian-born Arabic instructor, shared his deeply personal journey, revealing how his youthful curiosity about the adhan (call to prayer) led him to embrace Islam and subsequently to a career in teaching Arabic. Abdullah's path to becoming an Arabic teacher took him from Colombia, to Medina, Lebanon, and finally to Venezuela, where he now shares his linguistic and cultural expertise.

Connecting Cultures: Venezuelan Students Share Their Egypt Diploma Journey

The student testimonials add a profoundly human dimension to the programme's impact, painting a vivid picture of its far-reaching influence.

But it's the students themselves who best illustrate the programme's resonance. Valentina Mota-Hernández, a 19-year-old biology student, highlights the appeal of the language component:“I started studying here for the language diploma, which I really like. I like languages a lot.” Her mother, Brenda Hernández Graterol, an anthropologist and journalist, adds another perspective, focusing on the language's practical applications:“I wanted to learn the language to work there. To work in Egypt.”







Tamara Paulina Robinson-Castillo, holding a doctorate in Ecology and Human Development, explains her motivation:“I already had an interest in Egypt, because in my studies...I studied the Caliphate of Fatimid,” linking her existing academic focus to the new programme. Anais Isabel Rivas, an indigenous Venezuelan, recounts her personal transformation:“I told him, 'Professor, I was wrong.' And he said, 'I am a specialist in debunking myths.' And he truly succeeded.” She shares her initial misconception of Egypt's location and the programme's success in correcting it.

The story of Francisco Fenoll is another fascinating story for a student in the advanced studies diploma programme on Egypt.“What began as a curiosity to learn about Egyptian cuisine-I enjoy eating and trying dishes from other countries-has become one of the best experiences of my life.” Fenoll who just turned 59 is a mechanical engineer with multinational experience. He is currently completing two master's degrees (Latin American Theatre and Cultural Management and Policies) at the Central University of Venezuela. He also plans to pursue a doctorate in Humanities and a master's in Philosophy of the Humanities this year. My involvement in theatre for several years further strengthened my interest.

“Embassies such as those of Spain, France, and Italy play a significant role in supporting theatre. I recall the Egyptian Embassy's participation in a theatre festival, either the Progressive Theatre Festival or one organised by the French Embassy, in the last couple of years. This support is vital.,” Fenoll explained.

My engagement with Egyptian culture has made it a favourite. I intend to continue learning about your country, improving my Arabic, and offering my assistance in cultural management and my contacts within theatres and academic institutions.

Juliana Silveira Hurtado, a lawyer specializing in international oil politics, explains her professional motivation:“Because I am involved in research on the oil sector, and this is my pathway to developing knowledge about the relationship between international law, Venezuela's oil sector, the diversification of its economy, and global geopolitics.” Otilia Kaufman, a retired judge, beautifully summarizes the programme's impact:“I believe-or rather, I'm convinced-that there is a university called the 'university of life' that never hands out diplomas. Yes, proof of this is our experience...”

Inés Lorena Bello, a sign language interpreter, explains her deeply personal connection:“First and foremost, it's a religious matter. All my religion teachers have been Egyptian...And I managed to connect with the deaf community in Cairo because I've always had the goal of translating the Holy Quran into sign languages.” Carlota Pérez, an International Relations student, shares her initial interest sparked by popular culture, highlighting the programme's ability to go beyond superficial portrayals. Nour, a computer science student, connects her interest to religious and historical study. Barbara Solorzano, an agricultural engineer and educator, explains her pursuit of further expertise in Venezuelan foreign policy through the programme. Each student's testimony underscores the unique personal enrichment the Egypt Diploma offers, transcending the purely academic.

The Egypt Diploma programme in Caracas stands as a remarkable success story, demonstrating the transformative potential of cultural exchange to bridge geographical and historical divides, nurturing a deeper appreciation for Egypt's legacy while fostering stronger bonds between Venezuela and Egypt.