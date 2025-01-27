National Ondemand Welcomes Janet Sanford As Vice President Of National Strategic Partnerships

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With more than 40 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Sanford is a highly accomplished leader in sales, account management, and strategic business development. She has held senior leadership roles at industry-leading companies, including MasTec Utility Services, Future Infrastructure, and USIC, where she successfully expanded national partnerships and identified new revenue opportunities. Her ability to foster long-term relationships and align business strategies with needs will be instrumental as National OnDemand continues to expand its nationwide presence.

Based near Dallas, Texas, Sanford will also play a key role in building National OnDemand's presence in the region, supporting the company's corporate presence in Lewisville. Announced last year, the Texas-based corporate office enhances National OnDemand's ability to serve clients nationwide and supports the company's growing team. Sanford's leadership and industry expertise will help strengthen relationships with partners in Texas and beyond, further establishing National OnDemand as a trusted leader in infrastructure solutions.

"I'm thrilled to join National OnDemand at such an exciting time in the company's growth," said Sanford. "The demand for reliable infrastructure solutions continues to increase, and National OnDemand is well-positioned to meet that need. I look forward to working with our team and partners to drive meaningful growth and deliver value to our clients."

Richard Jordan, Chief Operations Officer of National OnDemand, emphasized the significance of Sanford's addition to the leadership team: "Janet's expertise in business development and strategic partnerships makes her an asset as we continue expanding our capabilities and market reach. Her deep industry knowledge and ability to cultivate strong relationships will help us strengthen our position as a trusted partner in telecom and infrastructure services."

About National OnDemand, Inc.

National OnDemand, Inc. is a communications and telecom infrastructure provider delivering service solutions to the Fiber, Wireless, Energy and Technology sectors in the United States. Headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina, the Company provides full turnkey infrastructure solutions – on demand, anywhere in the U.S. and has secured and sustained its current standing in the market through the successful completion of mergers and acquisitions, along with demonstrable, steady organic growth. National OnDemand has built its reputation by delivering high-quality service, maintaining strong client relationships, and attracting top industry talent to support its continued expansion. The company's turnkey approach-spanning engineering, construction, project management, and maintenance-ensures reliable and scalable solutions for clients nationwide.

