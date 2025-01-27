ILT20: Banton, Fletcher Shatter Records As MI Emirates Thrash Desert Vipers

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Tom Banton etched his name in ILT20 history, becoming the first batter to score two centuries in the competition as MI Emirates cruised to a commanding 154-run victory over table-toppers Desert Vipers at the Zayed in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The triumph also marked the second highest margin for a victory in the ILT20.

Banton (105 off 55 balls) combined with Andre Fletcher (96 not out off 50 balls) to construct the highest stand for any wicket in T20s on UAE soil at 198 runs as the MI Emirates made 228/2 - the second highest total in the history.

In response, the Vipers only managed 74 runs matching their own record for the lowest score across three seasons of the ILT20.

Alzarri Joseph (3-1-17-3) and Muhammad Rohid (4-0-24-3) destroyed the Vipers batting line-up with their brilliant spells.

"I didn't get off to a flier; I just knew the longer I stayed, the better chance I had. Sometimes you don't time it as well as you'd like, and sometimes you do," man-of-the-match Banton said.

"As a top-order batter, you come up against very good bowlers, so having a good technique is important. It's about looking at the match situation and scenario, not just teeing off. We came into this game on the back of two losses and were a bit under pressure. It's a special night for MI Emirates, but we don't want to take it for granted."

Desert Vipers' stand-in captain Lockie Ferguson was disappointed with the tame defeat.

"We just get the game out of the way and move on. That can happen in cricket. We were a little off with our fielding and energy," he said.

"It's such a quick tournament, and we play again the day after tomorrow, so we'll have another chance. We can bounce back, and there's no need to panic. It's about learning and reflecting."

Brief Scores

MI Emirates beat Desert Vipers by 154 runs

MI Emirates 228/2 in 20 overs (Tom Banton 105, Andre Fletcher 96 not out, Muhammad Waseem 19, Mohammad Amir 1 for 36)

Desert Vipers 74/10 in 12.3 overs (Azam Khan 12, Sam Curran 11, Muhammad Rohid 3 for 24, Alzarri Joseph 3 for 17, Dan Mousley 2 for 8, Fazalhaq Farooqi 2 for 10)