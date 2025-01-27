Flick Praises Barcelona's Spirit After 7-1 Win Over Valencia

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Barcelona coach Hansi Flick hailed his side's commitment as they ended a four-match La winless streak with a 7-1 hammering of Valencia on Sunday.

Goals from Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, a double from Fermin Lopez and an own goal saw demolish Valencia, with the German coach stressing the importance of the depth of his squad.

"The players showed fresh legs. They were in the game and did a great job. I liked my team's performance," Flick told a news conference.

"It's not a problem for me to have so many quality players to choose from. It's good. Everyone was impeccable and very committed throughout the game," added the coach, who made five changes in the match.

He also hailed Lopez, whose brace and two assists were key to the win. "He played a fantastic game, he was very good on the ball and he finished very well."

The Barcelona manager praised Wojciech Szczesny after the Polish goalkeeper was again preferred to Inaki Pena after also starting in their stunning 5-4 win at Benfica that booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

"It is a difficult situation for Inaki Pena," admitted Flick. "We always compare what Inaki or Szczesny bring to the table. It's not a debate, they're both good. It's a feeling... and we have to make a decision. I think it was right for him to play."

Barcelona next face Atalanta in the final match of the league phase of the Champions League on Wednesday and host Alaves in La Liga on Sunday.